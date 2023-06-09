2 hours ago - Things to Do

What to do this weekend in Miami

Deirdra Funcheon
A rapper in sunglasses sings into a microphone bathed in purple light

Swae Lee performing in San Diego in November. Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

If you're not glued to the Heat games, here are a few ideas for how to spend your weekend:

🎤 Rapper Swae Lee performs at E11even nightclub tonight. Tickets: $50 and up.

🥓 Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden hosts a Bacon & BBQ Classic Saturday. Food tickets start at $10.

✊🏽 "Wakanda Forever" shows at Olinda Park on Saturday at 7:30pm. Admission and food are free.

🎵 Big Daddy Kane performs at the Miami Beach Bandshell Saturday night. Tickets: $46.35.

🎭 "Summer Shorts: Homegrown Edition" features eight short plays by local playwrights at the Arsht Center all weekend. Tickets: $50–$75.

