New "elevated fast-casual" restaurant coming to downtown

Deirdra Funcheon
A wooden bar with high chairs. A very tall wall has a tile mural of a green vine.

The Bloom & Shade will open across from Bayfront Park. Image: Courtesy of Elephant Skin

A new restaurant concept is being planned across from Bayfront Park.

What's happening: The Bloom & Shade will be a "five-station culinary collective" serving "elevated fast-casual" fare inside the 30-story office building at 100 Biscayne, per an announcement from the building's owner, investment firm RFR.

  • A coffee bar (Bloom) will transition into a lounge called Shade at night.

Details: The concept is from Macromia Group, which operates the MIA Market in the Design District and food halls in other cities.

  • The opening date has not yet been announced.
