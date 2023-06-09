Share on email (opens in new window)

The Bloom & Shade will open across from Bayfront Park. Image: Courtesy of Elephant Skin

A new restaurant concept is being planned across from Bayfront Park.

What's happening: The Bloom & Shade will be a "five-station culinary collective" serving "elevated fast-casual" fare inside the 30-story office building at 100 Biscayne, per an announcement from the building's owner, investment firm RFR.

A coffee bar (Bloom) will transition into a lounge called Shade at night.

Details: The concept is from Macromia Group, which operates the MIA Market in the Design District and food halls in other cities.