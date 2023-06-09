2 hours ago - Food and Drink
New "elevated fast-casual" restaurant coming to downtown
A new restaurant concept is being planned across from Bayfront Park.
What's happening: The Bloom & Shade will be a "five-station culinary collective" serving "elevated fast-casual" fare inside the 30-story office building at 100 Biscayne, per an announcement from the building's owner, investment firm RFR.
- A coffee bar (Bloom) will transition into a lounge called Shade at night.
Details: The concept is from Macromia Group, which operates the MIA Market in the Design District and food halls in other cities.
- The opening date has not yet been announced.
