Miami dating show premieres on the Roku Channel

Dating in Miami is part comedy, part tragedy.

What's happening: The highs and lows of looking for love here are being shown in a new Roku Originals show called "Match Me in Miami," which premieres Friday.

Details: The show focuses on a matchmaking agency run by Devyn Simone and Laura Jacobs.