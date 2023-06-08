2 hours ago - Things to Do

Miami dating show premieres on the Roku Channel

Deirdra Funcheon
Dating in Miami is part comedy, part tragedy.

What's happening: The highs and lows of looking for love here are being shown in a new Roku Originals show called "Match Me in Miami," which premieres Friday.

Details: The show focuses on a matchmaking agency run by Devyn Simone and Laura Jacobs.

  • Manhattan-based Simone frequently appears on talk shows and espouses truths like, "It's too hot to be dating someone who's annoying."
  • Jacobs specializes in helping divorced and high-net-worth individuals find love.
  • The show also enlists TikTok-famous dating coaches Nelly Sudri, Elsa Moreck, Tiff Baira and Taty Cokley.
