Heat face Nuggets in Game 3 with NBA Finals tied up

The Heat bench cheers on Duncan Robinson and Kyle Lowry in Game 2. Photo: Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Jimmy Butler and the Heat are hopefully well caffeinated and ready to go for tonight's home opener of the 2023 NBA Finals.

Why it matters: After tying the series up 1-1 Sunday, Miami may have cracked the code to beating the Nuggets.

Denver's Nikola Jokić dominated with 41 points, but was limited to a playoff-low four assists.

Jokić — the two-time MVP and one of the best passers in the league — is now 0-4 in playoff games where he scores more than 40 points, the Ringer reports.

What we're watching: Can the Heat stay hot from three after shooting 49% from downtown in Game 2?

That hot shooting led them to wins against previous opponents during these playoffs.

And can Bam Adebayo continue to be an offensive anchor for Miami? He has proved a lot of doubters wrong this series by averaging 23.5 points, 11 rebounds and 4.5 assists so far.

The intrigue: Is a lingering ankle injury limiting Butler's production?