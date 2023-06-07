1 hour ago - Sports
Heat face Nuggets in Game 3 with NBA Finals tied up
Jimmy Butler and the Heat are hopefully well caffeinated and ready to go for tonight's home opener of the 2023 NBA Finals.
Why it matters: After tying the series up 1-1 Sunday, Miami may have cracked the code to beating the Nuggets.
- Denver's Nikola Jokić dominated with 41 points, but was limited to a playoff-low four assists.
- Jokić — the two-time MVP and one of the best passers in the league — is now 0-4 in playoff games where he scores more than 40 points, the Ringer reports.
What we're watching: Can the Heat stay hot from three after shooting 49% from downtown in Game 2?
- That hot shooting led them to wins against previous opponents during these playoffs.
- And can Bam Adebayo continue to be an offensive anchor for Miami? He has proved a lot of doubters wrong this series by averaging 23.5 points, 11 rebounds and 4.5 assists so far.
The intrigue: Is a lingering ankle injury limiting Butler's production?
- He rolled it in the second round against the Knicks and hasn't been the same since.
- Tyler Herro could also be eyeing a return. Game 3 was supposedly the target after missing most of the playoffs with a broken hand. But could he disrupt the team's rhythm?
