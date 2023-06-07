1 hour ago - Sports

Heat face Nuggets in Game 3 with NBA Finals tied up

Martin Vassolo

The Heat bench cheers on Duncan Robinson and Kyle Lowry in Game 2. Photo: Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Jimmy Butler and the Heat are hopefully well caffeinated and ready to go for tonight's home opener of the 2023 NBA Finals.

Why it matters: After tying the series up 1-1 Sunday, Miami may have cracked the code to beating the Nuggets.

  • Denver's Nikola Jokić dominated with 41 points, but was limited to a playoff-low four assists.
  • Jokić — the two-time MVP and one of the best passers in the league — is now 0-4 in playoff games where he scores more than 40 points, the Ringer reports.

What we're watching: Can the Heat stay hot from three after shooting 49% from downtown in Game 2?

  • That hot shooting led them to wins against previous opponents during these playoffs.
  • And can Bam Adebayo continue to be an offensive anchor for Miami? He has proved a lot of doubters wrong this series by averaging 23.5 points, 11 rebounds and 4.5 assists so far.

The intrigue: Is a lingering ankle injury limiting Butler's production?

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Miami stories

No stories could be found

Miamipostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more