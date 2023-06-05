2 hours ago - Sports

Heat tie up NBA Finals 1-1 against Denver

Martin Vassolo
Heat players high five after Game 2 win in the NBA Finals.

Gabe Vincent (left) and Bam Adebayo congratulate each other after the win. Photo: Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The Heat bounced back Sunday night to win Game 2 of the NBA Finals, 111-108, against the Nuggets.

Why it matters: The Heat tied the series 1-1, stealing home-court advantage with the next two games in Miami

  • Bam Adebayo continued to be an offensive revelation, scoring 21 points. Gabe Vincent led Miami with 23 points and Jimmy Butler turned it on late for 21.
  • Miami was up big early but trailed by as many as 15 points before outscoring Denver 36-25 in the final quarter to win the game.
  • The Heat are the first team during these playoffs to win a game in Denver.

Play of the game: Adebayo's floating dunk over Michael Porter Jr. to put Miami up 10 points late in the fourth quarter.

What we're watching: Will Miami sharpshooter Tyler Herro return next game after missing most of the playoffs with an injured hand?

  • Game 3 is Wednesday at the Kaseya Center and Game 4 will also be in Miami.

🏒 Meanwhile, the Panthers play Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday night after losing to the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, 5-2.

  • Saturday was Florida's first loss since May 10, during the second round.
  • Eric Staal and Anthony Duclair scored for Florida in Game 1. Goalie Sergei Bobrovsky had 29 saves.
  • Game 2 is at 8pm on TNT.
