Heat tie up NBA Finals 1-1 against Denver

Gabe Vincent (left) and Bam Adebayo congratulate each other after the win. Photo: Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The Heat bounced back Sunday night to win Game 2 of the NBA Finals, 111-108, against the Nuggets.

Why it matters: The Heat tied the series 1-1, stealing home-court advantage with the next two games in Miami

Bam Adebayo continued to be an offensive revelation, scoring 21 points. Gabe Vincent led Miami with 23 points and Jimmy Butler turned it on late for 21.

Miami was up big early but trailed by as many as 15 points before outscoring Denver 36-25 in the final quarter to win the game.

The Heat are the first team during these playoffs to win a game in Denver.

Play of the game: Adebayo's floating dunk over Michael Porter Jr. to put Miami up 10 points late in the fourth quarter.

What we're watching: Will Miami sharpshooter Tyler Herro return next game after missing most of the playoffs with an injured hand?

Game 3 is Wednesday at the Kaseya Center and Game 4 will also be in Miami.

🏒 Meanwhile, the Panthers play Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday night after losing to the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, 5-2.