2 hours ago - Sports
Heat tie up NBA Finals 1-1 against Denver
The Heat bounced back Sunday night to win Game 2 of the NBA Finals, 111-108, against the Nuggets.
Why it matters: The Heat tied the series 1-1, stealing home-court advantage with the next two games in Miami
- Bam Adebayo continued to be an offensive revelation, scoring 21 points. Gabe Vincent led Miami with 23 points and Jimmy Butler turned it on late for 21.
- Miami was up big early but trailed by as many as 15 points before outscoring Denver 36-25 in the final quarter to win the game.
- The Heat are the first team during these playoffs to win a game in Denver.
Play of the game: Adebayo's floating dunk over Michael Porter Jr. to put Miami up 10 points late in the fourth quarter.
What we're watching: Will Miami sharpshooter Tyler Herro return next game after missing most of the playoffs with an injured hand?
- Game 3 is Wednesday at the Kaseya Center and Game 4 will also be in Miami.
🏒 Meanwhile, the Panthers play Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday night after losing to the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, 5-2.
- Saturday was Florida's first loss since May 10, during the second round.
- Eric Staal and Anthony Duclair scored for Florida in Game 1. Goalie Sergei Bobrovsky had 29 saves.
- Game 2 is at 8pm on TNT.
