Recent books by Miami authors to get lost in

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Jonathan Escoffery with his work. Photo: Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

If you've already read the books representing Florida at this year's National Book Festival, check out some other recent works of fiction from Miami scribes:

🏠 "North Bay Road" by Richard Kirshenbaum. An out-of-work Manhattan fashion stylist inherits a storied, crumbling Mediterranean mansion on North Bay Road from a reclusive socialite.

🥭 "Calypso, Corpses, and Cooking" by Raquel Reyes. A Cuban-American food anthropologist who turned into a cooking show star gets reluctantly embroiled in a murder mystery.

💌 "Dulcinea" by Miami Herald columnist Ana Veciana-Suarez. It imagines the life of Dolça, a wealthy woman from Barcelona who falls in love with Miguel Cervantes in Spain circa 1600.

🕵️‍♂️ "Secret Identity" by comic book writer Alex Segura. The novel is about a comic book writer who gets caught up in a pulpy crime drama and is surprised by a cop from Miami.

🏆 "If I Survive You" by Jonathan Escoffery. This work about a Jamaican immigrant family in Miami won all sorts of literary awards.