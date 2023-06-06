Review: Starbucks' olive oil-infused coffee launches in Miami

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Sippin' on the Oleato Golden Foam Cold Brew. Photo: Courtesy of Suzzette Martínez-Malavet

👋 Martin here. My wife is from Spain, so I've grown a healthy appreciation for olive oil — drizzled on top of pan con tomate or infused into cakes and ice cream.

So why not coffee?

Driving the news: Starbucks launches its new line of Oleato coffee drinks today at select local stores.

The olive oil-infused drinks made their U.S. debut in March and are now launching in 11 new states, including Florida.

Starbucks founder Howard Schultz came up with the concept after a trip to Sicily, where he saw olive farmers swallow a tablespoon of olive oil before their morning coffee.

Quick take: I tried the Oleato last week in Little Havana and found it to be surprisingly pleasant.

That tiny shot of olive oil gives the coffee a richer, smoother depth of flavor.

I liked it best served hot in the Caffè Latte, which the store manager compared to the buttery taste your coffee gets after dipping a tostada in it over and over again.

Yes, but: The oily aftertaste was a little strong, so it might be best paired with a savory side.

The olive oil is meant to be infused into oat milk or cold foam, so cow milk lovers may not love it (though you can technically ask for whatever milk you want).

The verdict: It's a cool specialty drink, but I'll stick with a cafe con leche for my daily dose of caffeine.