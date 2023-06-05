Florida's strawberry industry threatened by climate change

Share on email (opens in new window)

Strawberries harvested at Fancy Farms near Plant City in 2015. Photographer: Mark Elias/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Florida's strawberry industry is likely going to be impacted by climate change.

Why it matters: Higher temperatures and water stress are already impacting agricultural yields, according to a new report from the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF).

Strawberries are Florida's second-most valuable crop, behind oranges.

Between 2007 and now, Florida farmers increased the amount of acreage dedicated to strawberry production from 6,600 to about 10,000 — but they could be forced to move operations or find other ways to adapt in the coming years.

What they're saying: "Growing strawberries requires temperatures between 50°F–80°F and less than 14 hours of daylight for the strawberries to flower and produce fruit," Dawn Shirreffs, EDF's Florida director, tells Axios.

Driving the news: In 1960, Miami had 85 days per year over 90°. It now has 133, per a New York Times report. Warming is expected to persist.

Hurricanes also present a considerable risk to strawberry production, and climate change is creating more frequent and destructive storms.

Zoom in: Strawberry production in Florida is concentrated in Hillsborough County, which encompasses Tampa.

The county's increasing temperatures could push it out of the "Goldilocks zone," where it's neither too hot nor too cold for farming, by 2050.

Under one scenario in the EDF report, strawberry farmers in Hillsborough County will experience an 11% decrease in yields and a 10% drop in net income per acre by the middle of this century.

Of note: Florida strawberries are a $400 million industry, but California’s is ten times larger and sets the market price.

Climate impacts in California and Mexico could therefore affect Florida's industry, but those impacts are still unclear.

What's next: Farmers can try to cope by developing hybrid plants or using techniques such as shading, automation, and aquifer recharging.