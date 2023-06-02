What to do in Miami this weekend
Squeeeee! Unicorns!!!
🦄 Unicorn World brings life-size animatronic unicorns, hula hoops and face painting to the Miami Beach Convention Center today through Sunday. Tickets: $39.
💻 Electronic music artist Porter Robinson plays Club Space tonight ($19) and LIV ($65) on Saturday.
🌊 Celebrate World Ocean Weekend Saturday and Sunday with beach pilates, a paddle-out, speakers and films at the W South Beach hotel.
⚾ The Miami Marlins host a Bahamian celebration at 4:10pm Saturday. Fans are encouraged to bring musical instruments and buy a ticket package that includes an exclusive Bahamian heritage jersey. Tickets start at $27.
🎵 TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue and Sean Kingston perform at Bayfront Park Saturday. Tickets: $29.50 and up.
🏳️🌈 Wynwood Pride kicks off Saturday with a pool party and drag show at Arlo Hotel. Tickets: $23.27.
🦈 "Jaws" is being shown poolside on a 50-foot screen at The National Hotel Miami Beach on Sunday at 7pm. Reserve a spot for free.
More Miami stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.