What to do in Miami this weekend

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Animatronic unicorns “breathe” and neigh like real horses. Photo: Courtesy of Blue Potato Media

Squeeeee! Unicorns!!!

🦄 Unicorn World brings life-size animatronic unicorns, hula hoops and face painting to the Miami Beach Convention Center today through Sunday. Tickets: $39.

💻 Electronic music artist Porter Robinson plays Club Space tonight ($19) and LIV ($65) on Saturday.

🌊 Celebrate World Ocean Weekend Saturday and Sunday with beach pilates, a paddle-out, speakers and films at the W South Beach hotel.

⚾ The Miami Marlins host a Bahamian celebration at 4:10pm Saturday. Fans are encouraged to bring musical instruments and buy a ticket package that includes an exclusive Bahamian heritage jersey. Tickets start at $27.

🎵 TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue and Sean Kingston perform at Bayfront Park Saturday. Tickets: $29.50 and up.

🏳️‍🌈 Wynwood Pride kicks off Saturday with a pool party and drag show at Arlo Hotel. Tickets: $23.27.

🦈 "Jaws" is being shown poolside on a 50-foot screen at The National Hotel Miami Beach on Sunday at 7pm. Reserve a spot for free.