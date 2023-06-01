Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Congratulations to two local students who qualified for the Scripps National Spelling Bee: fifth-grader Lancaster Gramer and eighth-grader Juan Rondeau.

What's happening: The finals are Thursday on ION at 8pm.

The intrigue: Controversially, the Spelling Bee rules changed in 2021.

During some rounds, instead of spelling, contestants must choose the meaning of a vocabulary word from three options.

On Tuesday, 172 contestants spelled their first words correctly. Of those, 33 (19.2%) then got the vocabulary answers wrong, per Fox News.

The latest: Lancaster, who is 11 and attends Franklin Academy Cooper City, was eliminated after making it to 140th place out of 231 contestants.