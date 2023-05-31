Miami teen is a champion for kids with hearing loss

Share on email (opens in new window)

Miami 10th grader Theo Valles was recently chosen to become a U.S. National Ambassador for the Cochlear Foundation.

What's happening: The foundation invited Valles to a summit in London this month, where the 16-year-old strategized with Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai on how to help kids with hearing loss.

That followed a speech Valles gave last year in the Florida Senate that helped pass a law ensuring cytomegalovirus (CMV) is tested for at birth.

Background: CMV is a common virus that can cause hearing loss in babies. It affects 1 in every 200 infants.

Valles was diagnosed with moderate hearing loss at age 2.

Hearing aids made sounds louder, but not clearer, he tells Axios. "At age nine, I became profoundly deaf and received my first cochlear implant."

Cochlear implants work by bypassing damaged parts of the ear and instead sending sound signals to the auditory nerve.

Of note: Yousafzai lost her hearing after she was shot in the head for speaking up for girls’ education in Pakistan, and also had an implant.

Her nonprofit, Malala Fund, partners with the Cochlear Foundation.

What's next: The activists are challenging governments worldwide to provide early access to hearing health care.

Valles intends to continue advocating for hearing loss services and awareness in the Florida State Capitol.

What they're saying: The teen now plays sports, serves on his debate team and volunteers with children and families.