1 hour ago - News

Miami teen is a champion for kids with hearing loss

Deirdra Funcheon
Theo Valles stands in a grey suit next to Malala Yousafzai, in a pale blue dress and headscarf.

Photo: Courtesy of the Cochlear Foundation

Miami 10th grader Theo Valles was recently chosen to become a U.S. National Ambassador for the Cochlear Foundation.

What's happening: The foundation invited Valles to a summit in London this month, where the 16-year-old strategized with Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai on how to help kids with hearing loss.

Background: CMV is a common virus that can cause hearing loss in babies. It affects 1 in every 200 infants.

  • Valles was diagnosed with moderate hearing loss at age 2.
  • Hearing aids made sounds louder, but not clearer, he tells Axios. "At age nine, I became profoundly deaf and received my first cochlear implant."
  • Cochlear implants work by bypassing damaged parts of the ear and instead sending sound signals to the auditory nerve.

Of note: Yousafzai lost her hearing after she was shot in the head for speaking up for girls’ education in Pakistan, and also had an implant.

What's next: The activists are challenging governments worldwide to provide early access to hearing health care.

  • Valles intends to continue advocating for hearing loss services and awareness in the Florida State Capitol.

What they're saying: The teen now plays sports, serves on his debate team and volunteers with children and families.

  • Valles encourages young people with hearing loss to embrace their differences and not treat it as an obstacle, and for parents to do the same with their children.
  • "Then hearing loss will soon end up being the least of their worries." ​​
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Miami stories

No stories could be found

Miamipostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more