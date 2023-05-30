Flour & Weirdoughs is a delightful Key Biscayne bakery

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The list of goodies is long at Flour and Weirdoughs. Photo: Deirdra Funcheon/Axios

👋 Deirdra here, to suggest that you ditch South Beach and its joyless diet for a delectable dose of carbs at Flour & Weirdoughs.

What's happening: The delightfully named bakery mills organic flour in-house to make pastries and croissant-esque "viennoiseries."

Details: Try the avocado toast ($12) and a mushroom latte ($4.75).

Delight your household with take-home cinnamon rolls ($5) and a loaf of seeded multigrain bread ($14).

Or come back for wine and events like a pizza-making class.

If you go: Flour & Weirdoughs is located at 19 Harbor Dr., Key Biscayne. Open Tuesday-Sunday; hours vary.