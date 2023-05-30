2 hours ago - Food and Drink
Flour & Weirdoughs is a delightful Key Biscayne bakery
👋 Deirdra here, to suggest that you ditch South Beach and its joyless diet for a delectable dose of carbs at Flour & Weirdoughs.
What's happening: The delightfully named bakery mills organic flour in-house to make pastries and croissant-esque "viennoiseries."
Details: Try the avocado toast ($12) and a mushroom latte ($4.75).
- Delight your household with take-home cinnamon rolls ($5) and a loaf of seeded multigrain bread ($14).
- Or come back for wine and events like a pizza-making class.
If you go: Flour & Weirdoughs is located at 19 Harbor Dr., Key Biscayne. Open Tuesday-Sunday; hours vary.
