Flour & Weirdoughs is a delightful Key Biscayne bakery

Deirdra Funcheon

The list of goodies is long at Flour and Weirdoughs. Photo: Deirdra Funcheon/Axios

👋 Deirdra here, to suggest that you ditch South Beach and its joyless diet for a delectable dose of carbs at Flour & Weirdoughs.

What's happening: The delightfully named bakery mills organic flour in-house to make pastries and croissant-esque "viennoiseries."

Details: Try the avocado toast ($12) and a mushroom latte ($4.75).

  • Delight your household with take-home cinnamon rolls ($5) and a loaf of seeded multigrain bread ($14).
  • Or come back for wine and events like a pizza-making class.

If you go: Flour & Weirdoughs is located at 19 Harbor Dr., Key Biscayne. Open Tuesday-Sunday; hours vary.

