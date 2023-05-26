Your Memorial Day planner for Miami

Share on email (opens in new window)

Ocean Drive during Memorial Day weekend last year. Photo: Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Miami Beach is bracing for an influx of visitors for Memorial Day weekend with traffic controls and a strong police presence.

Why it matters: City leaders are trying to stem gun violence and out-of-control partying that has plagued past holiday weekends.

Flashback: Miami Beach police made 1,000 arrests during Memorial Day weekend in 2006, but last year made just 90, the Miami Herald reported.

In 2021, 30 people were shot over Memorial Day weekend throughout Miami-Dade County, including a mass shooting outside a concert and an incident involving rapper Da Baby in South Beach.

That led to a countywide Peace & Prosperity Plan and a special police operation to try and quell violence.

Between the lines: This weekend is also considered Urban Beach Weekend. Authorities have sought to balance hip-hop programming with family-friendly events.

Details: Traffic is restricted through Tuesday.

On Ocean Drive, traffic can only enter through 13th Street and exit through 5th Street.

Traffic is blocked around Flamingo Park and South of Fifth, so residents should enter/exit via Alton Road.

On the MacArthur and Julia Tuttle causeways, there will be a single-lane reduction of traffic today through Monday.

Of note: Consumption of alcohol is prohibited on beaches unless specially authorized.

Some businesses that rent scooters and mopeds, or hold events at venues serving alcohol, will be restricted.

Authorities could also limit music, suspend sidewalk café operations and prohibit coolers, floats, and similar objects if they deem it necessary.

Plus, more than 100 goodwill ambassadors will be stationed in the Art Deco Cultural District.

More details here.

🎉 Now that we got the logistics out of the way, here's a full slate of things to do this weekend:

🎵 Kodak Black (whose new album "Pistolz & Pearlz" and movie "The Don" are set to be released today) is opening a smoke shop on Saturday.

🪩 LIV nightclub hosts Gucci Mane, Alan Walker, Wizkid and Glorilla over the weekend.

😋 Smorgasburg's food trucks take over the 1100 block of Lincoln Road Friday evening.

🥢 An Asian Street Food Festival spans the streets of Wynwood Friday through Sunday.

✈️ The Hyundai Air And Sea Show and U.S. Army SaluteFest take place Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets: $65 and up. Miami Beach residents get 10% discounts with code "MBVCA23."

🚘 A City of Donks car show is at Virginia Key Beach on Saturday. Tickets start at $60.

🌍 The Afro Nation Festival, headlined by Burna Boy and Wizkid, is at LoanDepot Park Saturday and Sunday. Tickets start at $99.

🏁 Homestead Miami Speedway hosts the Memorial 300 race Saturday and Sunday. Free for spectators.

🤍 A Memorial Day commemoration takes place Monday at 10 am at Miami Beach Police Headquarters.

🥁 Miamibloco, the AfroBrazilian percussion collective, hosts a day-long Saideira Social party Monday at the Miami Beach Bandshell with drummers from Brazil and Latin America, plus Gnawa music from Morocco.

The group is debuting a special Miami anthem — a samba-enredo, a song typically written for a Brazilian Carnival celebration — for the occasion. Tickets: $25.

🌴 The Sandz Caribbean music festival is at Miami Marine Stadium. Tickets start at $60.

Go deeper: For more parties at nightclubs, hotels and restaurants, check 305area.com.