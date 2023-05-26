Gas prices simmer down in Miami for Memorial Day weekend

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: GasBuddy; Note: Price as of the 1st of each month; Chart: Axios Visuals

Gas prices are still well below last year's all-time highs.

What's happening: Nationally, the average price per gallon of regular gasoline was $3.53 as of May 1 2023, compared to $4.60 a year ago, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Kavya Beheraj report.

Miami drivers are paying an average of $3.57 per gallon of regular gasoline as of May 1 compared to $4.58 a year ago.

Between the lines: The EPA is allowing the sale of gasoline blended with 15% ethanol — typically avoided in the summer due to smog concerns — to help suppress prices.