Gas prices simmer down in Miami for Memorial Day weekend

Martin Vassolo
Data: GasBuddy; Note: Price as of the 1st of each month; Chart: Axios Visuals
Gas prices are still well below last year's all-time highs.

What's happening: Nationally, the average price per gallon of regular gasoline was $3.53 as of May 1 2023, compared to $4.60 a year ago, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Kavya Beheraj report.

  • Miami drivers are paying an average of $3.57 per gallon of regular gasoline as of May 1 compared to $4.58 a year ago.

Between the lines: The EPA is allowing the sale of gasoline blended with 15% ethanol — typically avoided in the summer due to smog concerns — to help suppress prices.

