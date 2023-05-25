Zoo Miami upsets New Zealanders with treatment of kiwi

Zoo Miami is facing huge backlash from half a world away.

What's happening: New Zealanders were so upset at the zoo offering $25 "kiwi encounters" with a bird named Pāora that they launched a campaign to stop it, The Guardian reported.

One person who saw footage Tuesday from Zoo Miami promoting the encounters raised alarm that the bird, a nocturnal species, was being subjected to bright light, being handled by strangers, "petted on his sensitive whiskers, laughed at, and shown off like a toy."

Citizens then jumped into action online, which prompted New Zealand's Department of Conservation to raise the matter with the American Association of Zoos & Aquariums.

Why it matters: New Zealand has no native land mammals and is protective of its many bird species.

The kiwi is also revered by the indigenous Māori population.

The latest: Zoo Miami communications director Ron Magill went on New Zealand news shows Wednesday and issued a written apology, promising the kiwi encounters would end and that Pāora would be kept in an appropriately dark enclosure going forward.