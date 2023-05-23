1 hour ago - Things to Do

Esports center opens in Palmetto Bay

Deirdra Funcheon
Gamers sit a desks and face computers

ROK Esports Center. Photo: Courtesy of Cody Dierickx

Five years after buying some high-end gaming equipment to host events at bars and breweries, Cody Dierickx and Jon Ortiz have opened up an esports center of their own.

Why it matters: Called Raiders of the Knight (ROK), the goal of the 5,500-square-foot space in Palmetto Bay is to create a welcoming and diverse gaming community for players of all skill levels.

  • Dierickx and Ortiz also wanted to bring something fun to a part of the city with few entertainment options.

What they're saying: "The word 'Knight' serves as a playful reference to the late-night gaming sessions that gamers are known for," Dierickx tells Axios.

  • "'Raiders' embodies the spirit of adventure, camaraderie, and competitive spirit within the gaming community."

Details: ROK's available games include Valorant, Fortnite, League of Legends, Apex Legends, Fall Guys, Rocket League, Minecraft, Roblox and Call of Duty.

  • They have 60 high-performance Origin computers, each with 240 Hz Zowie monitors for high-end graphics.
  • People can pop in to practice or join scheduled tournaments against other players.
  • ROK also hosts watch parties for sports games and esports tournaments.

If you go: ROK is located at 15305 South Dixie Hwy, Palmetto Bay.

  • Pay by the day ($30 weekdays / $40 weekends) or $10 per hour.
  • They host birthday parties, sell snacks and plan to add beer, wine and a kitchen.
