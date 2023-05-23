Share on email (opens in new window)

Five years after buying some high-end gaming equipment to host events at bars and breweries, Cody Dierickx and Jon Ortiz have opened up an esports center of their own.

Why it matters: Called Raiders of the Knight (ROK), the goal of the 5,500-square-foot space in Palmetto Bay is to create a welcoming and diverse gaming community for players of all skill levels.

Dierickx and Ortiz also wanted to bring something fun to a part of the city with few entertainment options.

What they're saying: "The word 'Knight' serves as a playful reference to the late-night gaming sessions that gamers are known for," Dierickx tells Axios.

"'Raiders' embodies the spirit of adventure, camaraderie, and competitive spirit within the gaming community."

Details: ROK's available games include Valorant, Fortnite, League of Legends, Apex Legends, Fall Guys, Rocket League, Minecraft, Roblox and Call of Duty.

They have 60 high-performance Origin computers, each with 240 Hz Zowie monitors for high-end graphics.

People can pop in to practice or join scheduled tournaments against other players.

ROK also hosts watch parties for sports games and esports tournaments.

If you go: ROK is located at 15305 South Dixie Hwy, Palmetto Bay.