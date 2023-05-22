Surfside will raise Pride flag after refusing last year

Share on email (opens in new window)

After sparking outrage last year for refusing to fly the LGBTQ+ pride flag, the town of Surfside is displaying the rainbow colors for this year's Pride Month in June.

Why it matters: Its initial refusal led residents to protest outside Town Hall last year.

Surfside native Gerardo Vildostegui, who is gay, tells Axios he's still upset about the "backroom machinations and bogus legal arguments" that led to the town's decision last year.

But he said the raising of the flag this year carries extra significance in light of the anti-LGBTQ+ laws recently passed in Florida.

"I'm just happy to see the Town reaffirm the message of tolerance and inclusion that we sent in 2021," he wrote in an email. "It's a rejection of all the hate and the intolerance that have been coming out of Tallahassee lately."

Catch up fast: Surfside raised the flag for the first time in 2021 at the request of then-vice mayor Tina Paul, who is gay.

It decided against flying the flag in 2022, arguing that without having a formal flag policy, raising one would "open the door" for demands from outside groups.

At the time, Mayor Shlomo Danzinger said he feared "Satanic cults" or other groups would request to fly "a black cross or swastika" flag.

The bottom line: Later that summer, the Town Commission designated June as Pride Month and voted to fly the pride flag.