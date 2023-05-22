2 hours ago - News
Surfside will raise Pride flag after refusing last year
After sparking outrage last year for refusing to fly the LGBTQ+ pride flag, the town of Surfside is displaying the rainbow colors for this year's Pride Month in June.
Why it matters: Its initial refusal led residents to protest outside Town Hall last year.
- Surfside native Gerardo Vildostegui, who is gay, tells Axios he's still upset about the "backroom machinations and bogus legal arguments" that led to the town's decision last year.
- But he said the raising of the flag this year carries extra significance in light of the anti-LGBTQ+ laws recently passed in Florida.
- "I'm just happy to see the Town reaffirm the message of tolerance and inclusion that we sent in 2021," he wrote in an email. "It's a rejection of all the hate and the intolerance that have been coming out of Tallahassee lately."
Catch up fast: Surfside raised the flag for the first time in 2021 at the request of then-vice mayor Tina Paul, who is gay.
- It decided against flying the flag in 2022, arguing that without having a formal flag policy, raising one would "open the door" for demands from outside groups.
- At the time, Mayor Shlomo Danzinger said he feared "Satanic cults" or other groups would request to fly "a black cross or swastika" flag.
The bottom line: Later that summer, the Town Commission designated June as Pride Month and voted to fly the pride flag.
- The flag ceremony is June 2 at the Community Center, 9301 Collins Ave.
More Miami stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.