2 hours ago - Food and Drink
Sweet treats: Japanese cheesecake and bubble tea
👋 Deirdra here. If you need a dose of cuteness in your life (don't we all?), I know just the place.
What's happening: Million Delights is a tiny Miami Beach shop specializing in two things:
- Japanese-style soufflé cheesecake, which is fluffier and not as sweet as a New York cheesecake. ($3/slice, $22-25 for an 8-inch cake).
- Bubble tea in flavors like coconut, lychee, coffee and more ($5.75-$8).
If you go: Million Delights is at 7319 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Also available on DoorDash and Uber Eats.
More Miami stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.