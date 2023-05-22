2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Sweet treats: Japanese cheesecake and bubble tea

Deirdra Funcheon

Three delights right here. Photo: Deirdra Funcheon/Axios

👋 Deirdra here. If you need a dose of cuteness in your life (don't we all?), I know just the place.

What's happening: Million Delights is a tiny Miami Beach shop specializing in two things:

  • Japanese-style soufflé cheesecake, which is fluffier and not as sweet as a New York cheesecake. ($3/slice, $22-25 for an 8-inch cake).
  • Bubble tea in flavors like coconut, lychee, coffee and more ($5.75-$8).

If you go: Million Delights is at 7319 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Also available on DoorDash and Uber Eats.

