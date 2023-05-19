2 hours ago - News
Lionfish hunters wanted in Florida
Divers, sharpen your spears.
What's happening: The eighth annual Lionfish Challenge starts June 1.
- Until Oct. 1, competitors are challenged to catch as many of the fish as they can.
Why it matters: Lionfish are an invasive species with few predators and their exploding populations are harming native fish and coral reefs.
Details: See contest rules from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and register here.
Of note: You'd probably look pretty foxy in special lionfish-hunting apparel by contest sponsor Zookeeper!
