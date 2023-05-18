Share on email (opens in new window)

Alonzo Mourning is an NBA legend: He played 15 seasons, won a championship with the 2006 Miami Heat (alongside Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O'Neal), and had his No. 33 retired in 2009.

In the middle of his NBA career, he underwent a kidney transplant.

What's happening: Zo now serves as vice president of player programs for the Heat, mentoring the organizations' players and representing it in business and community activities.

He also founded the nonprofit Mourning Family Foundation to support youth programs and helps develop affordable housing.

After learning about his new developments, we asked Zo how he'd spend his ideal day around the Magic City:

🥐 Morning: He likes to pop into L’Artisane Creative Bakery in Coral Gables. "They have great vegan pastries and breakfast."

He'd also get in a workout at Lifetime Fitness.

⛳️ Midday: He'd stick around the Gables for lunch: "Love the food and atmosphere at Hillstone’s," he tells us.

Then, he'd get in a round of golf.

🍝 Evenings: For dinner, "There are so many great spots, but if I have to pick my 'go-to,' it would be Il Gabbiano," Zo says.