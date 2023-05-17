Florida panther license plates get a fresh look

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Image: Courtesy of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

A photo of a Florida panther and her kitten will soon adorn the state's "Protect the Panther" specialty license plates.

Why it matters: The 2018 photo depicts the first female panther north of the Caloosahatchee River — a barrier that usually limits panthers' range — since 1973.

Taken by National Geographic photographer Carlton Ward Jr., it offers hope for the endangered species' population, now estimated at 120-230 adults.

What they're saying: "It’s the most important picture of my career," Ward Jr. told WUSF.

Of note: Plates should be available later this year.