48 mins ago - News
Florida panther license plates get a fresh look
A photo of a Florida panther and her kitten will soon adorn the state's "Protect the Panther" specialty license plates.
Why it matters: The 2018 photo depicts the first female panther north of the Caloosahatchee River — a barrier that usually limits panthers' range — since 1973.
- Taken by National Geographic photographer Carlton Ward Jr., it offers hope for the endangered species' population, now estimated at 120-230 adults.
What they're saying: "It’s the most important picture of my career," Ward Jr. told WUSF.
Of note: Plates should be available later this year.
