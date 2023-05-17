48 mins ago - News

Florida panther license plates get a fresh look

Deirdra Funcheon
A mama and baby panther are depicted on a license plate that says SAMPL

Image: Courtesy of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

A photo of a Florida panther and her kitten will soon adorn the state's "Protect the Panther" specialty license plates.

Why it matters: The 2018 photo depicts the first female panther north of the Caloosahatchee River — a barrier that usually limits panthers' range — since 1973.

  • Taken by National Geographic photographer Carlton Ward Jr., it offers hope for the endangered species' population, now estimated at 120-230 adults.

What they're saying: "It’s the most important picture of my career," Ward Jr. told WUSF.

Of note: Plates should be available later this year.

