Acclaimed New York-based artist Hank Willis Thomas unveils "Duality," depicting his hand in a peace sign, tonight at The Underline.

The 9-foot-tall bronze sculpture could alternately be seen as a "V" for victory or a lighthearted photo pose.

It's a donation from the Knight Foundation, Debi and Jeff Wechsler and the Braman Family Foundation.

Why it matters: Features like the sculpture and fitness equipment at the linear park being developed beneath the Metrorail should appeal to visitors.

What they're saying: "Powerful public art like 'Duality' engages people with deep questions around peace and unity," Meg Daly, founder of Friends of the Underline, tells Axios.

If you go: "Duality" will be on permanent display at the park's "River Room," at the corner of SW 7th Street and SW 1st Court.