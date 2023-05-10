1 hour ago - News

Your Mother's Day flowers likely passed through Miami

Martin Vassolo
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava watches how airport workers inspect imported flowers delivered ahead of Mother's Day.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava (left) watches as agents inspect imported flowers at Miami International Airport. Photo: Courtesy of MIA

If you or your friends across the U.S. are buying flowers for Mother's Day, chances are high they passed through Miami International Airport.

By the numbers: Flower imports into MIA account for 89% of all flowers entering the U.S. by air, according to the airport.

  • About 327,000 tons of flowers — worth about $1.6 billion — fly into Miami annually.

How it works: The shipments mainly come from Colombia and Ecuador, an MIA spokesperson tells Axios.

  • The flowers are stored at about 34° at every stop of their journey to keep them fresh, a spokesperson for flower distributors Realterm and C.H. Robinson tells Axios.
  • Some of the flowers the companies handle remain in Miami but a majority of them are shipped across the U.S.

Of note: While Miami is known for its imported flowers, our area is also a big domestic producer, according to local wholesaler Berkeley Florist Supply.

