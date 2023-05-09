Where to take mom for brunch in Miami this Mother's Day
Mother's Day is this Sunday, but reservations won't make themselves — so get on it!
- Here's our roundup of brunch options:
🎷 The beachside Setai hotel has a jazz brunch for $115 per person.
💃 R House, known for drag shows, hosts brunch and a runway contest: The mom with the fiercest walk wins a bottle of Veuve Clicquot. $65 per person.
🍽️ Pisco y Nazca, a ceviche gastrobar with locations in Kendall and Doral, offers a three-course prix fixe menu for $30. Moms receive $20 gift cards toward future visits.
🐟 Sexy Fish and its incredible ocean-themed decor has brunch with limitless champagne and cocktails. $95 and up.
🛥️ Deering Estate invites picnickers to explore its 450 acres ($15 for adults, $7 kids). Add a two-hour pontoon boat cruise for $50 per person.
More Miami stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.