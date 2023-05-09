Where to take mom for brunch in Miami this Mother's Day

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Delicacies at Sexy Fish. Photo: Courtesy of Arce Photography LLC

Mother's Day is this Sunday, but reservations won't make themselves — so get on it!

Here's our roundup of brunch options:

🎷 The beachside Setai hotel has a jazz brunch for $115 per person.

💃 R House, known for drag shows, hosts brunch and a runway contest: The mom with the fiercest walk wins a bottle of Veuve Clicquot. $65 per person.

🍽️ Pisco y Nazca, a ceviche gastrobar with locations in Kendall and Doral, offers a three-course prix fixe menu for $30. Moms receive $20 gift cards toward future visits.

🐟 Sexy Fish and its incredible ocean-themed decor has brunch with limitless champagne and cocktails. $95 and up.

🛥️ Deering Estate invites picnickers to explore its 450 acres ($15 for adults, $7 kids). Add a two-hour pontoon boat cruise for $50 per person.