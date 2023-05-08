2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Garcia's Seafood: A Miami classic

Deirdra Funcheon
A small white plates holds tostones and plantains. A bigger plate holds a fish covered in melted cheese.

Classic eats at Garcia's. Photo: Deirdra Funcheon/Axios

👋 Deirdra here. I finally made it to Garcia's Seafood Grille & Fish Market, the decades-old, family-run seafood mecca on the Miami River.

  • It felt like a local rite of passage — like getting my own moka pot or a 305 cell phone number.

What we ate: Crispy, delicate calamari that puts to shame the rubbery rings most restaurants serve.

  • I had the picture-perfect butterfly snapper with crab meat au-gratin, lobster ravioli and tostones ($27).
  • My boyfriend's jumbo shrimp ($19) were "awesome," he declared between gulps.

The bottom line: Sipping mojitos and watching boats pass is total bliss.

If you go: 398 NW North River Dr., open daily.

  • Stone crab season just ended, but they're putting in a sushi bar.

Of note: A Garcia's outpost is being planned for the massive Riverside Wharf complex, to be built where The Wharf Miami is now.

