2 hours ago - Food and Drink
Garcia's Seafood: A Miami classic
👋 Deirdra here. I finally made it to Garcia's Seafood Grille & Fish Market, the decades-old, family-run seafood mecca on the Miami River.
- It felt like a local rite of passage — like getting my own moka pot or a 305 cell phone number.
What we ate: Crispy, delicate calamari that puts to shame the rubbery rings most restaurants serve.
- I had the picture-perfect butterfly snapper with crab meat au-gratin, lobster ravioli and tostones ($27).
- My boyfriend's jumbo shrimp ($19) were "awesome," he declared between gulps.
The bottom line: Sipping mojitos and watching boats pass is total bliss.
If you go: 398 NW North River Dr., open daily.
- Stone crab season just ended, but they're putting in a sushi bar.
Of note: A Garcia's outpost is being planned for the massive Riverside Wharf complex, to be built where The Wharf Miami is now.
More Miami stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.