2 hours ago - Things to Do

Things to do in Miami this weekend

Deirdra Funcheon

Shorts from Miami Heat star Tyler Herro’s new lifestyle brand, Boy Wonder World. Photo: Courtesy of Boy Wonder World

F1 is the main focus, but there are cool goings-on all over town this weekend:

👹 A Shrek Rave goes down tonight at Revolution in Fort Lauderdale. Yes, we're intrigued, too. 18+. Tickets: $17-$37.

🛍️ Tyler Herro's new lifestyle brand, Boy Wonder World, opens up merchandise presales Saturday. A capsule collection will be displayed at The Office gallery in the Design District, along with an art installation by Jonny Robles.

🍽️ Carbone Beach, Major Food Group's pop-up race week dinner series, runs through Sunday. A $3,000 ticket gets you into the undisclosed location on Miami Beach.

🏁 The Red Bull Fan Zone, with performances from house artist Gryffin and Argentinian singer María Becerra, is at Wynwood Marketplace through Sunday. Free!

🎤 Comedian Kenan Thompson is at the Hard Rock Cafe at Bayside Marketplace on Saturday for his Young Stars 360 national talent search. Tickets: $30-$75.

🎵 Electronic artist Mandrake is at Do Not Sit on The Furniture on Saturday, with LUM. Tickets: $48.49.

🔈 Ludacris and Kaskade perform poolside at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach on Sunday. Tickets start at $99.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Miami stories

No stories could be found

Miamipostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more