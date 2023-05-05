Things to do in Miami this weekend
F1 is the main focus, but there are cool goings-on all over town this weekend:
👹 A Shrek Rave goes down tonight at Revolution in Fort Lauderdale. Yes, we're intrigued, too. 18+. Tickets: $17-$37.
🛍️ Tyler Herro's new lifestyle brand, Boy Wonder World, opens up merchandise presales Saturday. A capsule collection will be displayed at The Office gallery in the Design District, along with an art installation by Jonny Robles.
🍽️ Carbone Beach, Major Food Group's pop-up race week dinner series, runs through Sunday. A $3,000 ticket gets you into the undisclosed location on Miami Beach.
🏁 The Red Bull Fan Zone, with performances from house artist Gryffin and Argentinian singer María Becerra, is at Wynwood Marketplace through Sunday. Free!
🎤 Comedian Kenan Thompson is at the Hard Rock Cafe at Bayside Marketplace on Saturday for his Young Stars 360 national talent search. Tickets: $30-$75.
🎵 Electronic artist Mandrake is at Do Not Sit on The Furniture on Saturday, with LUM. Tickets: $48.49.
🔈 Ludacris and Kaskade perform poolside at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach on Sunday. Tickets start at $99.
