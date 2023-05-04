Inter Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender's perfect Fort Lauderdale day

Drake Callender grew up in Northern California trail running and kayaking. The Inter Miami goalkeeper's love for nature led him to develop a mindfulness routine, which comes in handy at work.

What they're saying: "My position is more mental than physical," Callender, who was recently called up to the US Men's National Team, tells Axios.

"'Am I ready? … Are they going to score?' … I don't even allow those thoughts in my head."

When not busy defending goals, the keeper hangs near home in Fort Lauderdale's Victoria Park neighborhood. He shared with us how he'd spend an ideal day off:

Early morning activity: Walk at Holiday Park or the beach near Sunrise Blvd.

"Getting outside and viewing sunlight, getting your body moving… That sets the tone for the day."

Breakfast: Grab coffee or a healthy bite at Pura Vida or Playa Bowls.

Midday: Draw, read or relax in a saltwater tank at Float8.

"I like autobiographies," Callender says. "I like sci-fi novels. My favorite book today is probably the 'Dune' series by Frank Herbert. A close second is 'The War of Art' by Steven Pressfield. Or 'The Creative Act: A Way of Being,' out this year from legendary music producer Rick Rubin."

Dinner: "Me and my fiancée go on bike rides around the neighborhood before we make dinner."

A specialty is homemade naan bread. "The main thing is just making sure you let the dough rise for a good amount of time," Callender says.

They like Ya Mas! Taverna for Mediterranean food and Mister 01 for pizza.

Evening activity: After that, they watch a movie or sports, play board games or meet up with teammates.

Check him out: InterMiami plays Atlanta United Saturday. Tickets: $24 and up.