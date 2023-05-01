1 hour ago - News
Howard Stern hits South Beach for opening of new SiriusXM studios
Radio shock-jock Howard Stern is taking his talents to South Beach this week to christen the new SiriusXM studios.
Driving the news: The broadcaster is celebrating opening week with live broadcasts of "The Howard Stern Show" and a series of performances at its new studios on 23rd and Collins, which open Monday.
- Events include in-studio performances from The Jonas Brothers, Bailey Zimmerman and Carlos Vives, and interviews with artists like Becky G and Pitbull.
Why it matters: Miami Beach emerged as a thriving business hub during the pandemic, with several executives moving their headquarters or residences here.
- With the pandemic shocking the tourism industry, local leaders have sought to diversify the city's economy by luring businesses to relocate through financial incentives and more office projects.
- SiriusXM's South Beach studios are located at the newly opened Starwood Capital headquarters.
Details: Miami Beach joins New York, Los Angeles, Nashville and Washington, D.C., as the only other cities with a SiriusXM radio complex.
- Four shows will broadcast exclusively from South Beach and the studio will also host various events and performances.
