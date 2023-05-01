1 hour ago - News

Howard Stern hits South Beach for opening of new SiriusXM studios

Deirdra Funcheon
Rufus Du Sol DJs at SiriusXM's new South Beach studios.

Rufus Du Sol performs at SiriusXM's new South Beach studios. Photo: Maro Hagopian, courtesy of SiriusXM

Radio shock-jock Howard Stern is taking his talents to South Beach this week to christen the new SiriusXM studios.

Driving the news: The broadcaster is celebrating opening week with live broadcasts of "The Howard Stern Show" and a series of performances at its new studios on 23rd and Collins, which open Monday.

  • Events include in-studio performances from The Jonas Brothers, Bailey Zimmerman and Carlos Vives, and interviews with artists like Becky G and Pitbull.

Why it matters: Miami Beach emerged as a thriving business hub during the pandemic, with several executives moving their headquarters or residences here.

Details: Miami Beach joins New York, Los Angeles, Nashville and Washington, D.C., as the only other cities with a SiriusXM radio complex.

  • Four shows will broadcast exclusively from South Beach and the studio will also host various events and performances.
