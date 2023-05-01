Howard Stern hits South Beach for opening of new SiriusXM studios

Rufus Du Sol performs at SiriusXM's new South Beach studios. Photo: Maro Hagopian, courtesy of SiriusXM

Radio shock-jock Howard Stern is taking his talents to South Beach this week to christen the new SiriusXM studios.

Driving the news: The broadcaster is celebrating opening week with live broadcasts of "The Howard Stern Show" and a series of performances at its new studios on 23rd and Collins, which open Monday.

Events include in-studio performances from The Jonas Brothers, Bailey Zimmerman and Carlos Vives, and interviews with artists like Becky G and Pitbull.

Why it matters: Miami Beach emerged as a thriving business hub during the pandemic, with several executives moving their headquarters or residences here.

With the pandemic shocking the tourism industry, local leaders have sought to diversify the city's economy by luring businesses to relocate through financial incentives and more office projects.

SiriusXM's South Beach studios are located at the newly opened Starwood Capital headquarters.

Details: Miami Beach joins New York, Los Angeles, Nashville and Washington, D.C., as the only other cities with a SiriusXM radio complex.