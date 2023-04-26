1 hour ago - Things to Do

The "future of painting" is here (through Oct. 29)

Deirdra Funcheon
A black and white abstract image suggests the form of a man falling from the sky

Avery Singer's "Free Fall, 2022." Courtesy of the artist and Hauser & Wirth. Photo: Courtesy of Lance Brewer

Avery Singer "is creating the future of painting," according to Alex Gartenfeld, artistic director at the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami.

What's happening: Singer's new exhibition, "Unity Bachelor," opened this past weekend at the museum.

  • Singer combines painting with technology like 3D modeling software.
  • Her new paintings are based on fictional characters and set amid the trauma of Sept. 11, 2001.
  • Singer is also displaying a sculptural installation.

Context: Avery grew up in New York City and her family was displaced during the attacks, Miami New Times reports.

If you go: Singer's work is on display through Oct. 29.

  • ICA Miami is open Wednesday through Sunday. Admission is free, but reserving tickets online is recommended.
