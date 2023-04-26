The "future of painting" is here (through Oct. 29)

Avery Singer's "Free Fall, 2022." Courtesy of the artist and Hauser & Wirth. Photo: Courtesy of Lance Brewer

Avery Singer "is creating the future of painting," according to Alex Gartenfeld, artistic director at the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami.

What's happening: Singer's new exhibition, "Unity Bachelor," opened this past weekend at the museum.

Singer combines painting with technology like 3D modeling software.

Her new paintings are based on fictional characters and set amid the trauma of Sept. 11, 2001.

Singer is also displaying a sculptural installation.

Context: Avery grew up in New York City and her family was displaced during the attacks, Miami New Times reports.

If you go: Singer's work is on display through Oct. 29.