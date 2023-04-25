Brownsville leaders alarmed at Hialeah's annexation plan

Kenneth Kilpatrick, president of the Brownsville Civic Neighborhood Association, Inc., tells Axios that the City of Hialeah is moving to annex a part of historically-Black neighborhood Brownsville.

Why it matters: Kilpatrick says the annexation could include an industrial warehouse district and a residential area encompassing the homes of 259 registered voters.

Critics fear that Brownsville — which includes landmarks such as the Historic Hampton House, Georgette's Tea Room and the Lincoln Memorial & Evergreen Cemeteries — would be negatively impacted economically if the industrial businesses were absorbed by Hialeah.

Driving the news: The Corradino Group, a planning and engineering consulting firm, is slated to give a presentation tonight at the Hialeah City Council meeting regarding the proposed annexation.

According to meeting minutes, Corradino was hired last year for $26,750 to prepare an analysis on revenue and costs related to the potential annexation.

The other side: Kilpatrick's group and Miami-Dade Branch of NAACP held a press conference Monday night to announce they're opposed to any such annexation.

They are encouraging residents to sign a petition, which notes the area "is positioned for freight expansion, industrial activity and long overdue economic development," and contact representatives.

What they're saying: Kilpatrick says that if the industrial area becomes part of Hialeah, Brownsville "would have to move forward without any economic base."

"We just feel that that area that they're targeting is crucial to the future of our community," he says.

Between the lines: For annexation of an area with more than 250 electors, a county ordinance states the Board of County Commissioners may call an election over whether the proposed boundary change should be approved.

Of note: Neither Hialeah Mayor Esteban Bovo nor a representative of the Corradino Group responded to our requests for comment.

What's next: An aide to County Commissioner Marleine Bastien, who represents Brownsville, tells Axios she is looking into the matter.