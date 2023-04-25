49 mins ago - News

Brownsville leaders alarmed at Hialeah's annexation plan

Deirdra Funcheon
A map shows an area of Miami-Dade County that could be annexed by Hialeah. Image: City of Hialeah via Kenneth Kilpatrick

Kenneth Kilpatrick, president of the Brownsville Civic Neighborhood Association, Inc., tells Axios that the City of Hialeah is moving to annex a part of historically-Black neighborhood Brownsville.

Why it matters: Kilpatrick says the annexation could include an industrial warehouse district and a residential area encompassing the homes of 259 registered voters.

  • Critics fear that Brownsville — which includes landmarks such as the Historic Hampton House, Georgette's Tea Room and the Lincoln Memorial & Evergreen Cemeteries — would be negatively impacted economically if the industrial businesses were absorbed by Hialeah.

Driving the news: The Corradino Group, a planning and engineering consulting firm, is slated to give a presentation tonight at the Hialeah City Council meeting regarding the proposed annexation.

  • According to meeting minutes, Corradino was hired last year for $26,750 to prepare an analysis on revenue and costs related to the potential annexation.

The other side: Kilpatrick's group and Miami-Dade Branch of NAACP held a press conference Monday night to announce they're opposed to any such annexation.

  • They are encouraging residents to sign a petition, which notes the area "is positioned for freight expansion, industrial activity and long overdue economic development," and contact representatives.

What they're saying: Kilpatrick says that if the industrial area becomes part of Hialeah, Brownsville "would have to move forward without any economic base."

  • "We just feel that that area that they're targeting is crucial to the future of our community," he says.

Between the lines: For annexation of an area with more than 250 electors, a county ordinance states the Board of County Commissioners may call an election over whether the proposed boundary change should be approved.

Of note: Neither Hialeah Mayor Esteban Bovo nor a representative of the Corradino Group responded to our requests for comment.

What's next: An aide to County Commissioner Marleine Bastien, who represents Brownsville, tells Axios she is looking into the matter.

  • The council meeting is tonight at 7pm. Watch live.
