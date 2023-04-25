Brownsville leaders alarmed at Hialeah's annexation plan
Kenneth Kilpatrick, president of the Brownsville Civic Neighborhood Association, Inc., tells Axios that the City of Hialeah is moving to annex a part of historically-Black neighborhood Brownsville.
Why it matters: Kilpatrick says the annexation could include an industrial warehouse district and a residential area encompassing the homes of 259 registered voters.
- Critics fear that Brownsville — which includes landmarks such as the Historic Hampton House, Georgette's Tea Room and the Lincoln Memorial & Evergreen Cemeteries — would be negatively impacted economically if the industrial businesses were absorbed by Hialeah.
Driving the news: The Corradino Group, a planning and engineering consulting firm, is slated to give a presentation tonight at the Hialeah City Council meeting regarding the proposed annexation.
- According to meeting minutes, Corradino was hired last year for $26,750 to prepare an analysis on revenue and costs related to the potential annexation.
The other side: Kilpatrick's group and Miami-Dade Branch of NAACP held a press conference Monday night to announce they're opposed to any such annexation.
- They are encouraging residents to sign a petition, which notes the area "is positioned for freight expansion, industrial activity and long overdue economic development," and contact representatives.
What they're saying: Kilpatrick says that if the industrial area becomes part of Hialeah, Brownsville "would have to move forward without any economic base."
- "We just feel that that area that they're targeting is crucial to the future of our community," he says.
Between the lines: For annexation of an area with more than 250 electors, a county ordinance states the Board of County Commissioners may call an election over whether the proposed boundary change should be approved.
Of note: Neither Hialeah Mayor Esteban Bovo nor a representative of the Corradino Group responded to our requests for comment.
What's next: An aide to County Commissioner Marleine Bastien, who represents Brownsville, tells Axios she is looking into the matter.
- The council meeting is tonight at 7pm. Watch live.
