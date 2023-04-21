Go ahead and inhale at this 420 yoga class in Miami

420 was a good time to catch up with Tiffany April Levy, a yoga teacher whose cannabis-enhanced classes draw hundreds of people.

What's happening: 420 Space Yoga is every Saturday at 4:20pm at Space nightclub.

It's free and open to all experience levels.

Levy describes her style as "fluid vinyasas with a little bit of dancing," plus some kundalini-style shaking and guided meditation.

The intrigue: A DJ spins during class — usually deep house music.

Levy likened classes to a festival: people bring their own weed and "smoke before class and after class and everybody hangs out," she tells Axios.

There's "radical acceptance" and "a really, really high vibe."

Yes, but: Recreational marijuana isn't legal in Florida.

Levy says, "Most people I know have their medical cards," but says she doesn't police it.

Background: Levy, originally from North Carolina, was drawn to Miami for work and the electronic music scene.

About eight years ago, she collaborated with Link Miami Rebels, the group that owns Club Space, to start 420 Yoga.

"Over the 20 years that I've been around South Florida, it's probably the most loving, caring environment I've been in," Levy said.

If you go: Reserve a spot and then bring a mat and water.

Class videos are also on YouTube.

What's next: Levy intends to take her brand global.