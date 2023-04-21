56 mins ago - Things to Do
Go ahead and inhale at this 420 yoga class in Miami
420 was a good time to catch up with Tiffany April Levy, a yoga teacher whose cannabis-enhanced classes draw hundreds of people.
What's happening: 420 Space Yoga is every Saturday at 4:20pm at Space nightclub.
- It's free and open to all experience levels.
- Levy describes her style as "fluid vinyasas with a little bit of dancing," plus some kundalini-style shaking and guided meditation.
The intrigue: A DJ spins during class — usually deep house music.
- Levy likened classes to a festival: people bring their own weed and "smoke before class and after class and everybody hangs out," she tells Axios.
- There's "radical acceptance" and "a really, really high vibe."
Yes, but: Recreational marijuana isn't legal in Florida.
- Levy says, "Most people I know have their medical cards," but says she doesn't police it.
Background: Levy, originally from North Carolina, was drawn to Miami for work and the electronic music scene.
- About eight years ago, she collaborated with Link Miami Rebels, the group that owns Club Space, to start 420 Yoga.
- "Over the 20 years that I've been around South Florida, it's probably the most loving, caring environment I've been in," Levy said.
If you go: Reserve a spot and then bring a mat and water.
- Class videos are also on YouTube.
What's next: Levy intends to take her brand global.
- She hosts events with cannabis brands, offers private coaching, hosts a podcast, has a line of yoga clothes and leads retreats around the world.
