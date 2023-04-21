56 mins ago - Things to Do
What to do this weekend in Miami
It should be a beautiful weekend to celebrate Earth Day.
In that spirit, we've rounded up a slate of outdoor happenings:
- The Beach Polo World Cup runs today through Sunday at Collins Park. Free general admission, with VIP tickets starting at $110.
- The Earth Love Festival includes a cacao ceremony, yoga class, kids' activities, music by Locos por Juana and more. Tickets: $7-$33.
- Eco-Homies.org hosts International Big Mamma Day, a celebration packed with python hunters, musicians, Miccosukee and Seminole artisans and more. Free!
- Visit Everglades National Park or Biscayne National Park on Saturday, when entrance fees are waived to celebrate National Park Week.
- Tripping Animals Brewing hosts the Irie Jungle Craft Beer Festival from 1-5pm Saturday. Tickets: $75-$150.
- Virginia Key Bicycle Club hosts a kids' meet-up ride at Virginia Key Sunday at 11am.
