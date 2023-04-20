26 mins ago - News

Miami may see influx of mosquitoes after heavy rain

Deirdra Funcheon
MIAMI, FL - OCTOBER 14: Nelson Tejeda, a Miami-Dade County mosquito control inspector, uses a sprayer filled with a pesticide in an attempt to kill mosquitos that are carrying the Zika virus on October 14, 2016 in Miami, Florida.

A Miami-Dade County mosquito control inspector sprays pesticides to kill mosquitos carrying the Zika virus in 2016. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

All the rain we got last week didn't just ruin homes and disrupt the fuel market — it may also spark a mosquito boom.

Why it matters: Mosquito populations are expected to increase in the coming days because heavy rain brings standing water, a breeding ground for insects that can range from mere annoyances to disease vectors.

  • Miami-Dade is home to 48 species of mosquitoes and is under a mosquito-borne illness alert after two local cases of Dengue fever were reported earlier this year.
  • Mosquitoes' numbers typically spike when the rainy season begins in May, but last week's multi-day rain storm may spark a population boom – especially in Fort Lauderdale, where entire neighborhoods remained underwater for days.

What they’re saying: William Petrie, director of Miami-Dade Mosquito Control, said in a Facebook Live yesterday that technicians had found several hundred mosquitoes in a county trap in Doral, signaling a boom in their numbers.

  • "We will definitely get an emergence this week for sure," Petrie said. "There will be some areas where that rainfall will produce a lot of mosquitoes."
  • The county monitors over 320 traps and regularly sends trucks to spray pesticides across Miami.

Be smart: To help reduce breeding, residents should drain standing water from their properties and cover up things like buckets or tires that can fill up with water during storms.

  • You can prevent bites by wearing clothes that cover your skin whenever possible and applying EPA-registered mosquito repellent.
  • You can also buy the pet-safe larvicide Bti at your local home goods store to use on bromeliad plants or fountains and bird baths.

