Miami may see influx of mosquitoes after heavy rain

All the rain we got last week didn't just ruin homes and disrupt the fuel market — it may also spark a mosquito boom.

Why it matters: Mosquito populations are expected to increase in the coming days because heavy rain brings standing water, a breeding ground for insects that can range from mere annoyances to disease vectors.

Miami-Dade is home to 48 species of mosquitoes and is under a mosquito-borne illness alert after two local cases of Dengue fever were reported earlier this year.

Mosquitoes' numbers typically spike when the rainy season begins in May, but last week's multi-day rain storm may spark a population boom – especially in Fort Lauderdale, where entire neighborhoods remained underwater for days.

What they’re saying: William Petrie, director of Miami-Dade Mosquito Control, said in a Facebook Live yesterday that technicians had found several hundred mosquitoes in a county trap in Doral, signaling a boom in their numbers.

" We will definitely get an emergence this week for sure," Petrie said. "There will be some areas where that rainfall will produce a lot of mosquitoes."

The county monitors over 320 traps and regularly sends trucks to spray pesticides across Miami.

Be smart: To help reduce breeding, residents should drain standing water from their properties and cover up things like buckets or tires that can fill up with water during storms.

You can prevent bites by wearing clothes that cover your skin whenever possible and applying EPA-registered mosquito repellent.

You can also buy the pet-safe larvicide Bti at your local home goods store to use on bromeliad plants or fountains and bird baths.

