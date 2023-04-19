Miami's gas shortage should improve after flood disrupts port service
If you're still struggling to find gas, help should soon be on the way.
What's happening: South Florida's gas shortage continues as petroleum distributors slowly return to normal operations one week after historic rainfall disrupted service at Port Everglades.
- As of Tuesday morning, 57% of gas stations in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale metro area reported not having gas available, according to fuel savings website GasBuddy.
Why it matters: Residents desperate for fuel have struggled to find somewhere to fill their tanks and have been forced to wait in long lines at restocked gas stations.
The latest: Port Everglades said Tuesday that a majority of petroleum terminals had reopened after the record-setting rain in Fort Lauderdale blocked truck access and prevented fuel transfers.
- The port said companies are working around the clock to fill up tanker trucks and resupply gas stations.
- "Help is on the way," the port says on its website.
What they're saying: Patrick De Haan, head petroleum analyst at Gas Buddy, encouraged panicked motorists to only fill up if necessary to avoid further stressing the supply chain.
- "All of this is going to improve, it's a matter of time," he said in a Twitter live-stream.
