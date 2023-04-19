Miami's gas shortage should improve after flood disrupts port service

One of the many Miami gas stations low on fuel. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

If you're still struggling to find gas, help should soon be on the way.

What's happening: South Florida's gas shortage continues as petroleum distributors slowly return to normal operations one week after historic rainfall disrupted service at Port Everglades.

As of Tuesday morning, 57% of gas stations in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale metro area reported not having gas available, according to fuel savings website GasBuddy.

Why it matters: Residents desperate for fuel have struggled to find somewhere to fill their tanks and have been forced to wait in long lines at restocked gas stations.

The latest: Port Everglades said Tuesday that a majority of petroleum terminals had reopened after the record-setting rain in Fort Lauderdale blocked truck access and prevented fuel transfers.

The port said companies are working around the clock to fill up tanker trucks and resupply gas stations.

"Help is on the way," the port says on its website.

What they're saying: Patrick De Haan, head petroleum analyst at Gas Buddy, encouraged panicked motorists to only fill up if necessary to avoid further stressing the supply chain.