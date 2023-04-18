55 mins ago - Food and Drink

Pilo's empire expands with new South Beach nightclub

Deirdra Funcheon

Photo: Courtesy of Pilo's Beach Club

The owner of Pilo's Street Tacos in Brickell and Pilo's Tequila Garden in Wynwood has opened a new nightclub: Pilo's Beach Club.

What's happening: The chic hangout from Derek Gonzalez and his GOAT Hospitality Group opened this month after a pop-up version debuted in the Hamptons last year.

  • The chain is named after Gonzalez's late Aunt Pilo, who lived with Down Syndrome. The establishments all employ developmentally disabled individuals.

If you go: Now open Friday and Saturday, 10pm-4am, at 1216 Washington Ave.

