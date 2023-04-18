Pilo's empire expands with new South Beach nightclub

The owner of Pilo's Street Tacos in Brickell and Pilo's Tequila Garden in Wynwood has opened a new nightclub: Pilo's Beach Club.

What's happening: The chic hangout from Derek Gonzalez and his GOAT Hospitality Group opened this month after a pop-up version debuted in the Hamptons last year.

The chain is named after Gonzalez's late Aunt Pilo, who lived with Down Syndrome. The establishments all employ developmentally disabled individuals.

If you go: Now open Friday and Saturday, 10pm-4am, at 1216 Washington Ave.