Miami-Dade's population dropped slightly, while Florida's grew

Florida's population has been growing, but Miami-Dade County's shrank by 0.8% between 2020-2022, per recent U.S. Census Bureau data.

What's happening: Between 2020 and 2022, the county population dropped by almost 21,700 people.

Yes, but: Miami-Dade was one of just nine Florida counties that lost people. The rest gained.

The biggest drop, by percentage, happened in Lafayette County, which lost 5.2% of its population during that time — or 428 people.

Meanwhile, the fastest growing county in Florida was Sumter County, where part of The Villages is located, jumping more than 11%.

Zoom in: South Florida as a whole still grew. In Broward County, the population rose by .19%, and in Palm Beach County by 1.6%.

The big picture: The past few years have been especially turbulent for population trends, with the COVID-19 pandemic affecting birth and death rates, interstate and international migration, and more.

Zoom out: Idaho, Montana and Florida saw the highest population growth among U.S. states between 2020-2022, while New York, Illinois and Louisiana suffered the most shrinkage.

Idaho's population grew by nearly 4.9%, while that of Montana and Florida grew by 3.3% and 3.0%, respectively. Utah and South Carolina came in just a hair under 3%.

New York, meanwhile, shrank by 2.1%, while Illinois and Louisiana lost 1.6% and 1.3% of their populations, respectively.

Zoom in: Some cities have been hit particularly hard by population loss.

San Francisco, for example, lost a staggering 7.1% of its residents — a trend that was likely at least partially fueled by tech workers newly unshackled from their offices in the remote work era, combined with high housing costs in the area.

Manhattan, however, grew a bit, as Axios' Emily Peck reports, complicating the sweeping "big cities are dying" narrative of the late pandemic era.

The intrigue: Some of the fastest growing areas — we're looking at you, Arizona, Nevada and New Mexico — are also some of the most vulnerable to the ongoing effects of climate change, like drought and a dwindling water supply.

The bottom line: It'll take a few more years for the effects of the pandemic to fully shake out, but there's never been a more fascinating time to look at data like this.