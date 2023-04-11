Miami-Dade's population dropped slightly, while Florida's grew
Florida's population has been growing, but Miami-Dade County's shrank by 0.8% between 2020-2022, per recent U.S. Census Bureau data.
What's happening: Between 2020 and 2022, the county population dropped by almost 21,700 people.
Yes, but: Miami-Dade was one of just nine Florida counties that lost people. The rest gained.
- The biggest drop, by percentage, happened in Lafayette County, which lost 5.2% of its population during that time — or 428 people.
- Meanwhile, the fastest growing county in Florida was Sumter County, where part of The Villages is located, jumping more than 11%.
Zoom in: South Florida as a whole still grew. In Broward County, the population rose by .19%, and in Palm Beach County by 1.6%.
The big picture: The past few years have been especially turbulent for population trends, with the COVID-19 pandemic affecting birth and death rates, interstate and international migration, and more.
Zoom out: Idaho, Montana and Florida saw the highest population growth among U.S. states between 2020-2022, while New York, Illinois and Louisiana suffered the most shrinkage.
- Idaho's population grew by nearly 4.9%, while that of Montana and Florida grew by 3.3% and 3.0%, respectively. Utah and South Carolina came in just a hair under 3%.
- New York, meanwhile, shrank by 2.1%, while Illinois and Louisiana lost 1.6% and 1.3% of their populations, respectively.
Zoom in: Some cities have been hit particularly hard by population loss.
- San Francisco, for example, lost a staggering 7.1% of its residents — a trend that was likely at least partially fueled by tech workers newly unshackled from their offices in the remote work era, combined with high housing costs in the area.
- Manhattan, however, grew a bit, as Axios' Emily Peck reports, complicating the sweeping "big cities are dying" narrative of the late pandemic era.
The intrigue: Some of the fastest growing areas — we're looking at you, Arizona, Nevada and New Mexico — are also some of the most vulnerable to the ongoing effects of climate change, like drought and a dwindling water supply.
The bottom line: It'll take a few more years for the effects of the pandemic to fully shake out, but there's never been a more fascinating time to look at data like this.
