Easter brunch, live music and more things to do in Miami this weekend
It's Easter weekend. Here are some events taking place across Miami:
- Ha*Ash, a Latin pop duo comprised of two sisters from Louisiana, performs at the James L. Knight Center Friday at 8pm. Tickets: $37+.
- Jamaican DJ and dub master Scientist performs Friday at the Institute of Contemporary Art, where an exhibition by influential Grenada-born artist Denzil Forrester opened yesterday. Admission is free with an RSVP.
- Catch a live reading of the satirical local history book "The Miami Creation Myth" at the Villain Theater Friday at 10pm. (Read our review of the book!) Tickets: $20+.
- The Lyrically Speaking Poetry Slam at the Lyric Theatre Saturday will see poets compete for $3,000 in cash prizes. Tickets: $10.
- Venezuelan-born artist Migguel Anggelo — who has drawn comparisons to Charlie Chaplin, David Bowie and Freddy Mercury — combines music, theater and queer comedy in a show, "LatinXoxo," based on his life. Saturday at 8pm at the Miami Beach Bandshell. Tickets: $41.20+.
- Eater has rounded up some restaurants offering Easter brunch on Sunday.
- Aaron Sorkin's acclaimed stage adaptation of Harper Lee's "To Kill a Mockingbird" finishes its run at the Broward Center this weekend, with shows tonight, Saturday and Sunday. Tickets: $35+.
