Meet the new Miami-based Menudo boy band
There's a new incarnation of Menudo — the boy band that sold millions of records in the 1980s and launched Ricky Martin's career — in town.
What's happening: The newly-formed Menudo is based in Miami and will perform at a free Latin Music Showcase in Wynwood on Thursday.
Catch up quick: The original Menudo formed in Puerto Rico in 1977. Members came and went over the years, including Ricky Meléndez, Johnny Lozada and René Farrait.
- But after shuffling through nearly 40 members and falling in popularity, the band went defunct about 12 years ago.
- Miami-based Menudo Productions bought rights to the name in 2016, Forbes reported. The company teamed up with television personality Mario Lopez to re-form the band and launched a search last year for young bilingual performers.
- Of hundreds, five boys were chosen: Nicolas Calero (age 10), Gabriel Rossell (13), Andres Emilio (14), Alejandro Querales (15) and Ezra Gilmore (12).
Listen: They debuted their new song, "Mi Amore," on "Good Morning America" last month.
The intrigue: Billboard reports that, unlike previous group incarnations, the new members will share revenue from concerts, merchandise, and music.
What they're saying: In a video call with Axios, the boys, who've all moved to Miami, cheerfully showed off some dance moves — which you can see on TikTok.
- They say they didn't study old Menudo videos or Ricky Martin, but are instead bringing their own fresh style to the music scene.
Fun facts: Asked to introduce themselves, the young performers offered additional tidbits: Nicolas is from New York, while Andres is from Venezuela.
- Gabriel plays soccer. Ale has a cat. Ezra said, "I have 14 pairs of glasses and all of them have my name on it."
If you go: Thursday's show at Oasis Wynwood starts at 6pm and includes performances by Latin artists Ana Emilia, Penelope Robin and Sammy Arriaga.
