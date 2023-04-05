Meet the new Miami-based Menudo boy band

There's a new incarnation of Menudo — the boy band that sold millions of records in the 1980s and launched Ricky Martin's career — in town.

What's happening: The newly-formed Menudo is based in Miami and will perform at a free Latin Music Showcase in Wynwood on Thursday.

Catch up quick: The original Menudo formed in Puerto Rico in 1977. Members came and went over the years, including Ricky Meléndez, Johnny Lozada and René Farrait.

But after shuffling through nearly 40 members and falling in popularity, the band went defunct about 12 years ago.

Miami-based Menudo Productions bought rights to the name in 2016, Forbes reported. The company teamed up with television personality Mario Lopez to re-form the band and launched a search last year for young bilingual performers.

Of hundreds, five boys were chosen: Nicolas Calero (age 10), Gabriel Rossell (13), Andres Emilio (14), Alejandro Querales (15) and Ezra Gilmore (12).

Listen: They debuted their new song, "Mi Amore," on "Good Morning America" last month.

The intrigue: Billboard reports that, unlike previous group incarnations, the new members will share revenue from concerts, merchandise, and music.

What they're saying: In a video call with Axios, the boys, who've all moved to Miami, cheerfully showed off some dance moves — which you can see on TikTok.

They say they didn't study old Menudo videos or Ricky Martin, but are instead bringing their own fresh style to the music scene.

Fun facts: Asked to introduce themselves, the young performers offered additional tidbits: Nicolas is from New York, while Andres is from Venezuela.

Gabriel plays soccer. Ale has a cat. Ezra said, "I have 14 pairs of glasses and all of them have my name on it."

If you go: Thursday's show at Oasis Wynwood starts at 6pm and includes performances by Latin artists Ana Emilia, Penelope Robin and Sammy Arriaga.