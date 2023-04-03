New fashion line upcycles Inter Miami gear

Growing up in Pinecrest and playing soccer, Gabriella Mas frequently got new jerseys, which piled up in her closet, only lightly used.

After her father, Jorge Mas, became managing owner of Inter Miami, she noticed the Major League Soccer team faced a similar conundrum.

What's happening: Mas recently launched a fashion line that focuses on upcycling materials from professional fútbol clubs' excess gear.

The 27-year-old unveiled the first collection from her brand, (re)boot, at an InterMiami game late last month.

Why it matters: By combining recycled materials with a wearable street style, Mas is keeping old garments out of the waste stream and bringing sustainability to athletic wear.

Her recent uniforms were constructed from training tops and game-worn kits by Inter Miami players including Argentine striker Gonzalo Higuaín, team captain Gregore, and goalkeeper Drake Callender.

How she did it: Mas last year earned a master's degree in service design — a discipline that uses design thinking to develop sustainable solutions.

She approached Inter Miami about letting her repurpose some of the team's excess materials. When they agreed, she turned to AKQA Bloom, an environmentally-focused creative agency in Miami, to launch (re)boot.

That led her to team up with Justin Mensinger, a cutting-edge streetwear designer who won HBO Max's streetwear competition "The Hype."

What they're saying: "Justin was a perfect fit, because he had a background and expertise in upcycling and streetwear style, and the feeling that his pieces evoked was the exact energy that I wanted to bring to life in these upcycled uniforms," Mas said.

The intrigue: Mas also showed her designs to players on Inter Miami's U-12 Academy and decided to make kids' versions an integral part of her line.

"They were really receptive to the concept of upcycling and they were just really excited by it. And that for me, made everything worth it," Mas said.

U-12 players modeled Mas' clothes on the field last month.

What's next: Garments aren't yet for sale to the public. Mas is still working on the logistics of production as she scales up the brand.