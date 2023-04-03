New fashion line upcycles Inter Miami gear
Growing up in Pinecrest and playing soccer, Gabriella Mas frequently got new jerseys, which piled up in her closet, only lightly used.
- After her father, Jorge Mas, became managing owner of Inter Miami, she noticed the Major League Soccer team faced a similar conundrum.
What's happening: Mas recently launched a fashion line that focuses on upcycling materials from professional fútbol clubs' excess gear.
- The 27-year-old unveiled the first collection from her brand, (re)boot, at an InterMiami game late last month.
Why it matters: By combining recycled materials with a wearable street style, Mas is keeping old garments out of the waste stream and bringing sustainability to athletic wear.
- Her recent uniforms were constructed from training tops and game-worn kits by Inter Miami players including Argentine striker Gonzalo Higuaín, team captain Gregore, and goalkeeper Drake Callender.
How she did it: Mas last year earned a master's degree in service design — a discipline that uses design thinking to develop sustainable solutions.
- She approached Inter Miami about letting her repurpose some of the team's excess materials. When they agreed, she turned to AKQA Bloom, an environmentally-focused creative agency in Miami, to launch (re)boot.
- That led her to team up with Justin Mensinger, a cutting-edge streetwear designer who won HBO Max's streetwear competition "The Hype."
What they're saying: "Justin was a perfect fit, because he had a background and expertise in upcycling and streetwear style, and the feeling that his pieces evoked was the exact energy that I wanted to bring to life in these upcycled uniforms," Mas said.
The intrigue: Mas also showed her designs to players on Inter Miami's U-12 Academy and decided to make kids' versions an integral part of her line.
- "They were really receptive to the concept of upcycling and they were just really excited by it. And that for me, made everything worth it," Mas said.
- U-12 players modeled Mas' clothes on the field last month.
What's next: Garments aren't yet for sale to the public. Mas is still working on the logistics of production as she scales up the brand.
- She hopes to work with additional futbol clubs around the world, and a range of designers.
- "Every club that I work with, I want it to be like a collaborative process, and every club has a different fan base, different communities that influence it," she said.
More Miami stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.