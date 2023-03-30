Miami Marlins kick off first season under new MLB rule changes

Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara during spring training this year. Photo: Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

The Miami Marlins open their 2023 season at home Thursday against the New York Mets.

Why it matters: The Marlins' 30th season will be unlike any fans and players have experienced before. Major League Baseball has instituted rule changes this year, such as bigger bases and a pitch clock, intended to make games more exciting.

What's happening: Thursday's game will be the first of a four-game stand against the Mets at loanDepot park.

The game is being promoted as "the greatest opening weekend matchup in history" as Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara, who won the National League Cy Young award last year and is a favorite to win it again this year, will face the Mets' Max Scherzer, who has three Cy Youngs.

Marlins legends from the 1997 World Series team, Livan Hernandez and Jeff Conine, will throw the ceremonial first pitch.

America's Got Talent contestant Yoli Mayor will sing the national anthem.

Reality check: Last season left fans disappointed, and our playoff odds this season aren't looking great.

Yes, but: Axios Sports' Jeff Tracy acknowledges we've still got a shot, dubbing the Marlins "almost contenders," and there's plenty of talent on this year's team:

Who to watch: Jazz Chisholm, Jr. is a charismatic 25-year-old from the Bahamas who brings joy to fans with his love for anime and swaggy fashion sense. He usually plays second base but is moving to center field — and he's boasted he could win MVP.

Can superstar Alcantara win the Cy Young Award again? He's the favorite on some betting sites. The Marlins have been rebuilding their bullpen, and he's backed up by guys like Jesus Luzardo and Trevor Rogers.

Luis Arraez joined the Marlins in January from the Minnesota Twins and brings tremendous hitting power. He was the 2022 American League batting champion.

A 6-foot-8, 19-year-old, Eury Perez, is playing for the Marlins in the minor leagues, but could be called up during the season.

What's next: Season-opening festivities continue through the weekend, with players wearing old-school teal uniforms on Friday, beer specials Saturday and a car flag giveaway on Sunday.

After the Mets, the Marlins take on the Minnesota Twins at home Monday through Wednesday.

If you go: Thursday's game starts at 4:10pm. Snag your tickets ($20+).