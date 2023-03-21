Miami Beach won't extend spring break curfew for this weekend

Miami Beach won't be extending a spring break curfew in South Beach for another weekend, despite a request for the order from the city's top administrator in the wake of two fatal shootings.

Why it matters: This is the third straight year that the city imposed a curfew during spring break, and the second year that shootings on Ocean Drive sparked the emergency order.

City leaders have long struggled to manage the large crowds of partiers who visit South Beach every March and typically congregate on the small, 10-block promenade of Ocean Drive.

Driving the news: City manager Alina Hudak sought permission from the City Commission on Monday to extend a midnight curfew for this upcoming weekend after imposing one overnight Sunday in response to the violence that left two people dead.

The request failed before a divided commission, with those opposed arguing the curfew would hurt South Beach business owners during the weekend that Ultra Music Festival comes to Miami.

Commissioners instead approved a plan to prohibit retail liquor sales in South Beach after 6pm this weekend.

What they're saying: Critics of the curfew argued that even with the electronic music festival, this weekend is expected to be quieter than St. Patrick's Day weekend.

They also said businesses shouldn't have to suffer economic hardship during what's expected to be a potentially lucrative couple of days.

The owners of M2, a South Beach nightclub with a scheduled grand opening this week, said prior to the meeting that they would sue the city if the curfew was extended, the Miami Herald reports.

The other side: Mayor Dan Gelber, who supported the curfew, said some commissioners were trying to balance public safety with business interests.

"I think we're making a big mistake. I hope it's not one that results in something much worse," Gelber said.

The intrigue: Hudak still has the authority to impose a 72-hour curfew herself by declaring a new state of emergency, city attorney Rafael Paz said during the meeting. But she would "need to take into account that the body … has expressed that you don't want to see a curfew in place."

A city spokesperson told Axios after the meeting that she "does not plan to implement a curfew at this time."

What we're watching: Looking to plan ahead for next year, some commissioners proposed enclosing Ocean Drive and other high-traffic areas and creating security checkpoints that the public must pass through to enter.