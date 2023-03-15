Miami-Dade County and the The Miami Foundation have proposed a license plate to raise awareness about protecting Biscayne Bay.

What's happening: The Biscayne Bay specialty plate is one of dozens available for presale through the county tax collector's website.

The plates' colorful design includes mangroves and the silhouette of an iconic shack at Stiltsville.

Yes, but: The state requires that 3,000 of the plates be pre-sold within a two-year period before it commits to actually producing them.

Details: If you want one, pay the $33 fee on the tax collector's website and get a non-refundable presale voucher.

2.5% of proceeds from plate sales will be collected by The Miami Foundation and allocated to The Biscayne Bay Recovery Fund. They'll go to a multilingual Biscayne Bay awareness campaign, and to local nonprofits that focus on Biscayne Bay restoration and education.

If the presale ends without the 3,000-plate goal being met, refunds may be requested.

What they're saying: "Biscayne Bay is in trouble," Miami Foundation collective impact officer Faith L. Grant told Axios.

"The health of the bay is threatened by nutrient pollution from storm-water runoff, sewage pipe breaks, septic tanks, fertilizers, plastic pollution and other contaminants that are killing seagrass and driving off fish," she said.

Of note: Other plate designs up for presale feature InterMiami, Florida State Beekeepers, gopher tortoises and more.