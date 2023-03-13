The funky foods and drinks at this year's Miami-Dade Youth Fair

Mama Jane Harris puts the finishing touch of donut glaze on a funnel cake Cuban sandwich at the Florida State Fair last month. Photo: Selene San Felice/Axios

You don't have to go on any rides to have an adventure at the Miami-Dade County Youth Fair. Just keep an open mind and don't check the calorie count.

What's happening: The county fair, which opens Thursday and runs through April 9, has curated a unique dining menu that leaves nothing to the imagination.

Like every year, expect deep-fried delicacies and the perfect balance of salty and sweet.

State of plate: Here's a rundown of some of the new offerings coming to the fair this year.

Funnel Cake Cubano: The headliner of the fair may be the Miami Cuban Funnel Cake Sandwich: Spanish pork, smoked ham, Swiss cheese, dill pickles and mustard are nestled between two four-inch funnel cakes, heat pressed and topped with guava or mango marmalade. (The Best Around, Location 246)

Deep-fried milkshake: What do you get when you combine deep-fried butterscotch ice cream, caramel sauce and whipped cream? Grab a straw and find out. (CLK Enterprises, Location 300)

Mexican street corn: If you like Mexican corn on the cob (aka elote), you'll love this spicy deconstructed version topped with your choice of protein, chili powder, hot cheetos, queso fresco, tajin and lime. (Elote Lovers, Location 992)

Pickle lemonade: Wash it all down with fresh-squeezed lemonade combined with dill pickle juice and garnished with a pickle. (Miller & Company Concessions, Location 305)

What they're saying: Mama Jane Harris, the creator of the funnel cake Cuban sandwich, told Axios Tampa Bay's Selene San Felice at last month's Florida State Fair that she's typically a boring eater but always encourages people to try a bit of everything.

"It's not for everybody, and I can understand that, I can take criticism,” she said. "But the rule in my house with kids was you had to take one bite of everything. If you didn't like it after that, fine, but you had to at least try it. And most people have really enjoyed it."

If you go: Pre-sale tickets start at $12, or buy them on site for $16.

The fair is located at 10901 SW 24th St.

Go deeper: See the highlights of the Youth Fair's new food offerings on its website or download the Youth Fair smartphone app to explore the entire selection.