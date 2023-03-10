New "fantasy" nightclub Krave opens in Hialeah this weekend

2 hours ago - Things to Do

Three women in tight vinyl catsuits and masks stand in front of a wood-paneled wall

Screenshot: City of Fort Lauderdale

Remember back in December when a trio of dominatrixes spoke at a Fort Lauderdale City Commission meeting and asked for a budget of $250,000 to open a dungeon in Broward County?

  • It was a hell of a marketing stunt to tease the opening of a new nightclub.

What's happening: Krave nightclub, "a fully immersive fantasy world for the adventurous and open-minded," opens this weekend in the old Pink Pussycat space in Hialeah.

  • The women- and LGBTQ-owned club is advertised as "a label-free, no-judgment space, inclusive to all, regardless of gender, race, or sexual orientation."

If you go: No photography is allowed. Ages 21+ only. Tickets cost $20 but an "encounter with Mistress Krave" is $5,000.

