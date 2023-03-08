48 mins ago - Real Estate

Real estate developer Lissette Calderon's Best Day Ever in Miami

Deirdra Funcheon
Lissette Calderon wears heels, jeans and a blazer while leaning against a vintage Corvette Stingray

Neology Life CEO Lissette Calderon and her vintage Corvette Stingray. Photo: Nick Garcia

Lissette Calderon was born in Miami and has made a career of its real estate. We asked what she'd do on a Best Day Ever in the city.

What they're saying: "I love the multicultural feel, the weather and the opportunity to become everything you aspire to be," she said about Miami.

🍳 Breakfast: "I get nostalgic about Greenstreet Café in Coconut Grove."

  • I have fond memories of dropping my girls off at school when they were little, then heading there for a business breakfast. It’s fun, lively and great for people-watching.

🚲 Morning activity: A leisurely bike ride down Old Cutler Road to Matheson Hammock Park, through the mangroves and out to the bay. It’s very therapeutic and helps me clear my mind. 

  • I’m always awestruck by the giant banyan trees and the fact that there’s all this natural beauty in such an urban area.

🥗 Lunch: I love going up the Miami River by boat to Kiki on the River. We pass some of our early Neology buildings along the way.

  • Kiki’s is the embodiment of everything I predicted would happen to the Miami River 20 years ago — that it would one day be a sought-after place to live, work and play.

🎨 Afternoon activity: Since I’m often in Allapattah visiting our properties, I might visit Superblue for the experiential art, and then walk across the street for drinks and tapas at Leku — Cracker de Tomate de Temporado + Albahaca paired with a glass of the Albarino.

🛥️ Dinner: My ideal dinner is actually takeaway — stone crabs from Joe’s in South Beach — enjoyed while on the boat.

  • I love the juxtaposition between the beautiful blue water of Biscayne Bay and the glimmering Miami skyline during sunset. I feel fortunate to live in one of the few cities in the world with that kind of view.

🌙 Evening activity: Most likely an afterparty at a friend’s house, followed by a Cafecito stop at Versailles on the way home.

  • It’s a perfect night when you end up at Versailles at 2 or 3 in the morning.
