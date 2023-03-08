Real estate developer Lissette Calderon's Best Day Ever in Miami

Lissette Calderon was born in Miami and has made a career of its real estate. We asked what she'd do on a Best Day Ever in the city.

What they're saying: "I love the multicultural feel, the weather and the opportunity to become everything you aspire to be," she said about Miami.

🍳 Breakfast: "I get nostalgic about Greenstreet Café in Coconut Grove."

I have fond memories of dropping my girls off at school when they were little, then heading there for a business breakfast. It’s fun, lively and great for people-watching.

🚲 Morning activity: A leisurely bike ride down Old Cutler Road to Matheson Hammock Park, through the mangroves and out to the bay. It’s very therapeutic and helps me clear my mind.

I’m always awestruck by the giant banyan trees and the fact that there’s all this natural beauty in such an urban area.

🥗 Lunch: I love going up the Miami River by boat to Kiki on the River. We pass some of our early Neology buildings along the way.

Kiki’s is the embodiment of everything I predicted would happen to the Miami River 20 years ago — that it would one day be a sought-after place to live, work and play.

🎨 Afternoon activity: Since I’m often in Allapattah visiting our properties, I might visit Superblue for the experiential art, and then walk across the street for drinks and tapas at Leku — Cracker de Tomate de Temporado + Albahaca paired with a glass of the Albarino.

🛥️ Dinner: My ideal dinner is actually takeaway — stone crabs from Joe’s in South Beach — enjoyed while on the boat.

I love the juxtaposition between the beautiful blue water of Biscayne Bay and the glimmering Miami skyline during sunset. I feel fortunate to live in one of the few cities in the world with that kind of view.

🌙 Evening activity: Most likely an afterparty at a friend’s house, followed by a Cafecito stop at Versailles on the way home.