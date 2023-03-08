Real estate developer Lissette Calderon's Best Day Ever in Miami
Lissette Calderon was born in Miami and has made a career of its real estate. We asked what she'd do on a Best Day Ever in the city.
What they're saying: "I love the multicultural feel, the weather and the opportunity to become everything you aspire to be," she said about Miami.
🍳 Breakfast: "I get nostalgic about Greenstreet Café in Coconut Grove."
- I have fond memories of dropping my girls off at school when they were little, then heading there for a business breakfast. It’s fun, lively and great for people-watching.
🚲 Morning activity: A leisurely bike ride down Old Cutler Road to Matheson Hammock Park, through the mangroves and out to the bay. It’s very therapeutic and helps me clear my mind.
- I’m always awestruck by the giant banyan trees and the fact that there’s all this natural beauty in such an urban area.
🥗 Lunch: I love going up the Miami River by boat to Kiki on the River. We pass some of our early Neology buildings along the way.
- Kiki’s is the embodiment of everything I predicted would happen to the Miami River 20 years ago — that it would one day be a sought-after place to live, work and play.
🎨 Afternoon activity: Since I’m often in Allapattah visiting our properties, I might visit Superblue for the experiential art, and then walk across the street for drinks and tapas at Leku — Cracker de Tomate de Temporado + Albahaca paired with a glass of the Albarino.
🛥️ Dinner: My ideal dinner is actually takeaway — stone crabs from Joe’s in South Beach — enjoyed while on the boat.
- I love the juxtaposition between the beautiful blue water of Biscayne Bay and the glimmering Miami skyline during sunset. I feel fortunate to live in one of the few cities in the world with that kind of view.
🌙 Evening activity: Most likely an afterparty at a friend’s house, followed by a Cafecito stop at Versailles on the way home.
- It’s a perfect night when you end up at Versailles at 2 or 3 in the morning.
More Miami stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.