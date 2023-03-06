News Cafe in March 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the restaurant closed its outdoor seating. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The iconic News Cafe on Ocean Drive will reopen today after a two-year closure and change in ownership.

Why it matters: News Cafe, which was founded in 1988, is a South Beach staple that “helped pioneer the rebirth of the Art Deco district beginning in the 1980s,” a spokesperson tells Axios.

Fashion designer Gianni Versace, perhaps its most popular patron, regularly walked to the News Cafe from his nearby Ocean Drive mansion to eat breakfast and buy Italian-language newspapers. (Versace was murdered in front of his home in 1997 on his way back from the cafe.)

Details: The restaurant and newsstand, owned by Goldman Properties, will return with “beloved classics” and new dishes inspired by Mediterranean and American cuisine, the spokesperson says.

It will be open 8am to 11pm Sunday-Thursday and until midnight Friday and Saturday.

The restaurant, at 800 Ocean Drive, will be managed by Vida y Estilo Restaurant Group, which also operates Barsecco, Havana 1957 and La Cerveceria de Barrio.

A revamped newsstand will be filled with local, national and international publications. The iconic green awning outside will stay.

What they’re saying: “It is in Goldman Properties' DNA to preserve and celebrate the past,” the spokesperson tells Axios. “News Café is an important part of Miami Beach's history.”

Catch up fast: The restaurant, founded by restaurateur Mark Soyka, quietly closed in January 2021 as the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged the hospitality industry.