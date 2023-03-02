1 hour ago - Sports

Women's tennis club fosters friendships, philanthropy

Deirdra Funcheon
About a dozen women wearing tennis skirts high-five with their racquets.

The Slice Girls. Photo: Courtesy of Francesca Morgan.

Last year, Francesca Morgan and three of her friends decided to take a tennis lesson.

What's happening: They expanded it to normalize Black girls playing tennis. Now, they've opened up their group, the Slice Girls Tennis Club, so that any woman can join their twice-a-week sessions with their coach.

  • About once a month they also host four-hour clinics with food, drinks and music.
  • In their not-too-serious club, they laugh when someone misses a shot, raise money for causes and team up with organizations and brands deemed "dope."
  • Along the way, they've developed decent tennis skills, too.

Why it matters: "It gives [women] an alleyway to network with others, to build relationships and maintain friendships with other girls."

What they're saying: Morgan explained how the group took on life after their first get-together: "It gave us a lot of power to get on the court and shoot the shots."

  • Not to mention, the outfits were cute. An Instagram page was born.
  • "And then we started getting so much traction on Instagram. And that led the entire Miami to want to come and play with us."

If you go: "Any girl can sign up and just come play," Morgan said.

  • It's $35 per class, at Moore Park, 765 N.W. 36 St. in Allapattah.
  • The clinics cost $60.
  • Sign up here.
