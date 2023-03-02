Women's tennis club fosters friendships, philanthropy

Last year, Francesca Morgan and three of her friends decided to take a tennis lesson.

What's happening: They expanded it to normalize Black girls playing tennis. Now, they've opened up their group, the Slice Girls Tennis Club, so that any woman can join their twice-a-week sessions with their coach.

About once a month they also host four-hour clinics with food, drinks and music.

In their not-too-serious club, they laugh when someone misses a shot, raise money for causes and team up with organizations and brands deemed "dope."

Along the way, they've developed decent tennis skills, too.

Why it matters: "It gives [women] an alleyway to network with others, to build relationships and maintain friendships with other girls."

What they're saying: Morgan explained how the group took on life after their first get-together: "It gave us a lot of power to get on the court and shoot the shots."

Not to mention, the outfits were cute. An Instagram page was born.

"And then we started getting so much traction on Instagram. And that led the entire Miami to want to come and play with us."

If you go: "Any girl can sign up and just come play," Morgan said.