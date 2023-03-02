UM recruiting controversy heats up as ACC tourney begins

Haley Cavinder (left) and Hanna Cavinder are popular on and off the court. Photo: Al Diaz/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images.

John Ruiz, a billionaire Miami lawyer involved in sponsorships for student-athletes, told Axios on Wednesday he is "100% going to sue" the NCAA after it penalized the University of Miami over his having met last year with the popular basketball-playing twins, Haley and Hanna Cavinder.

What's happening: The NCAA last week fined the university $5,000 and imposed restrictions on recruiting.

Background: Last spring, before they officially transferred to Miami, the Cavinder twins and their parents met with Ruiz, who tweeted a photo of them all together. That sparked an NCAA investigation over whether recruiting rules had been violated.

Miami head coach Katie Meier was found to have facilitated a meeting between Ruiz and the twins.

In a negotiated settlement that describes its investigation, the NCAA wrote that the athletes had dinner with Ruiz at his home.

"When the prospects visited the booster's home, it violated recruiting rules. Similarly, when the booster provided the prospects with a meal, it violated inducement rules," the NCAA found

Why it matters: After the NCAA last year changed its rules to allow college athletes to profit from their names, image and likeness (NIL), the organization has struggled with how to deal with the influence of big money.

Ruiz has spent a reported $10 million sponsoring more than 100 student-athletes through his companies, and he is outspoken on social media.

In a note to the settlement, the NCAA's Committee on Infractions wrote that it was "troubled" the university had not disassociated from [Ruiz] and warned that it would "strongly consider disassociation penalties in future cases involving NIL-adjacent conduct."

The other side: Ruiz told Axios that the NCAA got facts wrong and that he had already been in touch with the Cavinder twins through their agent, irrespective of Meier's involvement.

Although the NCAA alleged that Ruiz held a dinner for the twins at his home, Ruiz said that their first meeting did not involve a dinner and thus was not an "inducement."

A second meeting months later did involve dinner – but that was after the twins were under contract with his companies, Life Wallet and Cigarette Racing, and thus permissible, Ruiz contends.

Ruiz said he's not "a booster" with philanthropic interest in promoting the school, but rather a businessman hiring athletes for marketing.

Asked on what grounds he would sue, he said he didn't want to reveal his legal strategy, but expects to file suit next week.

Context: The twins are the 20th-most-endorsed athletes in the world, with 22 deals, according to a 2022 year-end report from SponsorUnited, which tracks such metrics.

That report put the twins just behind LeBron James, the 16th-most-endorsed athlete, and in front of Naomi Osaka, who has 20 deals.

Forbes last summer estimated their earnings at $1.7 million.

Haley Cavinder led UM in scoring this season and earned All-ACC Second Team honors.

What they're saying: Ruiz and other critics suggested it was a poor decision for the NCAA to bring such punishment on female athletes, when male players are courted far more often and for more lucrative deals.

The twins posted on TikTok, "dear NCAA, scared that female athletes have value? 🤥"

What's next: Thursday night, the Hurricanes will play Boston College in the ACC Tournament after losing in the championship game last year.

Ruiz said he is flying up to North Carolina for the game.

Of note: Ruiz said he's still working on a proposal to redevelop Tropical Park with a football stadium for UM.