Wildly cheerful SoFla home hits the market for $3.5M

This home can be bought with or without its distinctive decor. Photo: Courtesy of Adam J. Tanner.

An extremely colorful South Florida home is listed for $3.5 million — and getting a lot of attention on the Instagram page "Zillow Gone Wild."

What's happening: The waterfront home at 2601 N.E. 36th St. in Lighthouse Point has red carpet, a purple back deck, multicolored cabinets, statues of giraffes and flamingos, and oh so much more.

"It looks like a bunch of Nickelodeon tv sets from the 90s jammed together," one Instagram commenter remarked.

Another described it as like PeeWee’s playhouse, but Florida-style.

"My eyes hurt looking at this and I want to live here," said one commenter, summing up the inherent paradox of the home.

Background: Real estate agent Wendy Casey Chenot said the seller is a doctor who specializes in geriatric care and often works in a hospice, which can be a depressing environment.

"She decorated it like that because when she gets back home, it's to cheer herself up. So it's all multicolored, and she did all the decor."

What they're saying: Real estate photographer Adam J. Tanner said that of the about 3,000 homes he's photographed in his career, "it's the most interesting house I've ever shot, that's for sure."

Of note: The house can be sold with or without the current decor. The seller is downsizing and moving into another home — which she has decorated in similar fashion, Chenot said.