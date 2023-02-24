Drone races and jazz for your Miami weekend

We never get bored around here, do we? If you're not heading to the South Beach Food & Wine Festival, there's plenty else going on:

The Melton Mustafa Jazz Festival kicked off yesterday and runs through Sunday at the Lyric Theater. Tickets start at $20.

We Belong Here is a two-day house and techno music festival on Virginia Key. Single-day admission starts at $125.

L.A.-based electronica artist Le Youth brings chill tunes to the rooftop Sky Yard (atop Lincoln Eatery) tonight. $15

En Vogue, Stephanie Mills, Atlantic Star and more will hit the stage Saturday for the NoMi Music Fest at Cagni Park in North Miami. Tickets start at $30.

The professional Drone Racing League is holding a race called "Miami 3-0-FLY," on Saturday evening at loanDepot park. The world's 12 best drone pilots will race their machines at 90 mph through a neon-lit aerial course around the ballpark. Tickets cost $25.

On Sunday, it may be worth a drive to Davie, a.k.a. "Cowboy Town" to check out the Orange Blossom Festival Rodeo. Tickets: $23